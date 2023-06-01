Samsung Galaxy users just got a cool free money saving upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the best Android phones, one name is always near the top of the pile. The best Samsung phones – like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – are some of the top picks on the market.

Now, users of Samsung Galaxy phones are getting a cool upgrade courtesy of Android and the Google app. The update brings a whole host of new widgets to the phones, for added personalisation.

Chief among them is a finance widget, which will allow users to track the performance of stocks, shares, cryptocurrencies and indexes from their home screen. The data is pulled from Google Finance, via the Google Search function.

That's a really useful widget to have. Obviously, if you're invested in that sort of thing, you'll be interested anyway, but it's useful information to have regardless.

It's not the only new widget either. Users will be able to use the At a Glance widget that was popularised on phones like the Google Pixel 7. There's also widgets for Search Bar, Sound Search and Weather joining the fray.

It's a great upgrade. All of the new widgets are useful, and should make it easier than ever to set up your handset exactly the way you want.

I'm particularly fond of the Finance Watchlist widget. It's incredibly handy information to have access to at a glance, and should be useful to a wide array of users. It's also something that I can't believe wasn't already available on these phones, as most others I've used have had something similar.

Users can get access right now. To do so, simply update the Google Search app to the latest version.