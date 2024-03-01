Samsung Galaxy Ring will work with other Android phones, just not iPhone

Quick Summary A Samsung executive has revealed that the company is working to ensure the Galaxy Ring supports Android phones that aren't Samsung's own. However, it doesn't seem that Apple device owners will be able to use the new smart ring in the foreseeable future.

When the Samsung Galaxy Ring was first announced as a tease at the end of the last Galaxy Unpacked event, it was assumed that it would be exclusive to Samsung's own phones – after all, the Galaxy SmartTag is.

However, it seems that Samsung's first smart ring will be available to owners of phones from multiple manufacturers, just not Apple.

That's because while Samsung itself has reportedly said that it is "working on ensuring" compatibility with other handsets, its head of the digital health care team, Dr Hon Pak, revealed that his company sees the device as a differentiator.

"We ultimately hope that our devices are of such calibre that people will be willing to switch," he told CNET during Mobile World Congress earlier this week.

However, he did hint that the Ring (or a possible future model) could support iPhone somewhere down the line: "That's where we are. And then beyond? I think it's TBD," Pak added.

It has also been revealed recently that Samsung hopes to launch the new wearable in "early July" – likely alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 and potential other products.

And, the company has confirmed (to FNNews) that the device will come with a battery life of up to 9-days. This could largely depend on your finger size, as it is claimed that the internal battery capacity will expand based on the amount space inside. So, if you have a size 13 ring, it'll come with a larger battery than the size 5 equivalent – and therefore more battery life.

Seeing is believing

We got to see the prototype Galaxy Ring for ourselves, as it was on Samsung's stand during MWC. There are currently three colours – ceramic black, platinum silver, and gold – and while there's still a lot to be finalised, it's looking good.

Perhaps most impressive is that the weight of each ring will be at a minimum, no matter the size. It is reportedly between 2.3 and 2.9-grammes. That's a lot lighter than several rivals, so could well live up to Samsung's claim that it will be comfortable to wear 24/7.

We'll undoubtedly find out even more in the coming weeks and months.