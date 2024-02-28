Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch date leaks, will be joined by a whole family of devices

Quick Summary The next Samsung Unpacked event is expected to be in July 2024 and will likely see the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Buds 3. Samsung typically confirms the event date a few weeks before it takes place, so expect confirmation around 10 July with a launch date around 24 July.

Samsung has a number of new devices in the works, with a new leak suggesting when we'll see the next Samsung Unpacked take place. That event might see more than just the launch of Samsung's new folding phones and could see Samsung venturing into a new device category.

The next Samsung Unpacked is expected to take place in July 2024. This fits the previous cycle of launches, giving Samsung about 6 months between the launch of the Galaxy S models and then the Galaxy Z models. In 2023, Samsung Unpacked took place on 26 July, so it's a safe bet that Samsung will be looking at the same time frame.

July 2024 Samsung Unpacked• New Samsung service• Galaxy Ring• Galaxy Z Fold6• Galaxy Z Flip6• Galaxy Buds3 • Galaxy Watch7 seriesPossible releases:• Galaxy Tab S10 series• Galaxy XR headset pic.twitter.com/34iIn3bGkZFebruary 24, 2024 See more

Topping the bill is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the next-gen folding phone, accompanied by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, likely to be the more popular of the two new phones. But Samsung Unpacked in July could also see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Samsung has been showcasing the new device at Mobile World Congress this week, but a firm launch date hasn't been confirmed, other than Samsung saying that it will be later in 2024. The launch of the Galaxy Ring will also likely see Samsung double-down on its Samsung Health app and connected services.

Tying into the health messaging is likely to be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. This will be a great opportunity for Samsung to focus on functionality within its health offering, as Watch 7 and Galaxy Ring will both leverage the health platform.

Finally, it's suggested that Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 might be appearing. In 2023, Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds FE in 2023, but it has been two years since Samsung announced the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, so there's plenty that could be focused on for its headphones.

When will Samsung Galaxy Unpacked be confirmed?

Samsung often doesn't confirm its Galaxy Unpacked event until a couple of weeks before it takes place. For the launch of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung confirmed the launch event on 3 January which was on 17 January so that was only two weeks prior to the event.

That might mean that we won't have confirmation of Galaxy Unpacked until we hit July and I'd estimate the confirmation date to be around 10 July for a launch probably around 24 July.

Before we get to that date, however, I'd expect to see Samsung refresh its Galaxy A devices. In 2023 this happened in March and that's likely to happen within a similar timeframe. It looks like Samsung is going to be busy, with plenty of devices launching through the first half of the year.