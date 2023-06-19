Samsung Galaxy phones could get a neat software upgrade soon

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Users of Samsung phones are in for a busy month. Recently, all eyes have been on their next event, which looks set to see the unveiling of their new range of foldable phones and smartwatches.

But that's not the only upgrade coming. More traditional handsets from the company – like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – are widely regarded as some of the best Android phones on the market – and they're about to get even better.

According to Samsung specialist blog, SamMobile, the beta version of Android 14 could launch on some devices before that event. Their report says that the One UI 6.0 beta could launch on Samsung Galaxy S23 series devices in the third week of July. The roll-out to older, compatible devices should take place after that, though no timeframe is given.

That's great news for users. Having access to the latest and greatest software is a big part of the appeal of flagship devices. For those who just can't wait for the public release, the beta offers a chance to get hands-on early.

That's earlier than last year. Interestingly, it's around the same distance from the release of Samsung's new folding phones as the One UI 5 beta was from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 last year. The whole thing has just been shifted slightly earlier in the year.

Rumours have been light about what the new software will look like on Samsung devices. We've heard about some new Material You colours and some improvements to background functions.

Earlier rumours suggested that a handful of popular iPhone features could make their way onto Android 14, too. Those include a version of Continuity Camera – where your phone camera can replace your webcam for higher-quality video – and Emergency SOS, for satellite messaging.

As things stand, those features haven't turned up in the early beta versions. What we have seen so far is a host of privacy and security updates. That should help users to feel more comfortable using their device.

With only around a month left until the reported release date, there's not long to wait.