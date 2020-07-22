Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra looks GORGEOUS in these newest images

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra launch is on the fast-approaching horizon, with Samsung's Unpacked event scheduled for August 5. The flagship phablet will be debuting alongside the Galaxy Z Flip in 5G and a 4G Mirror Gold colourway, and the hotly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 2, which we'll see at the briefing, but which is most likely going to have its launch delayed until October.

We've got a good idea of what the handset will look like thanks to a number of renders and official images from Samsung which prematurely went live on its Russian website, and there's even the odd one already circulating in the wild, but the latest images are the icing on the cake, with some absolutely droolworthy renders.

Based on the renderings leaked by evleaks, I once again perfected my Note20 Ultra renderings to make them as close to reality as possible. Please enjoy. pic.twitter.com/VVuF1sxbO3July 21, 2020

Twitter leaker Ice Universe has knocked up these stunning images of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra based on leaked renders from fellow tipster Evan Blass. According to Ice Universe, these images are "as close to reality as possible" and show off some of the features that we already know are in store, like the smaller holepunch front-facing camera (when compared to the Galaxy Note 10) and a curved screen.

Blass has uploaded two videos - one of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and one of the Galaxy Note 20 - which shows the differences between the two (via 9to5Google). Here's a peek at the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra doing a little twirl:

And here's a 360-degree look at the Galaxy Note 20 with its flat screen, minimal bezels, and smaller camera array on the rear:

As you'd expect, the Note 20 Ultra looks more premium than the Note 20, which will be reflected in the price thanks to the varying specs. We're just a couple of weeks away from Unpacked so we'll see them both make their debut very soon.

