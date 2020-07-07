Official name for Galaxy Fold 2 leaks and it's been staring us in the face all along

We all know that Samsung has a few new smartphones on the way that it'll be unveiling at its Unpacked event next month - including a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip, and a new Mirror Gold colourway for the existing 4G model.

We'll also see a follow up to the Galaxy Fold and we're expecting some big improvements based on the initial troubled launch of the first Fold early last year. We've all been calling this impending smartphone the Galaxy Fold 2 but Samsung reportedly has a re-brand up its sleeve and it's been staring us in the face for a while.

SamMobile cites "reliable sources" who claim that the second iteration of the Fold will actually be called the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It seems that Samsung wants to bring its foldable devices under a common brand - in this case 'Galaxy Z'. This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise because the company said as much five months ago, in an interview with Bloomberg News when it was talking about the Galaxy Z Flip:

"With the Z Series, we are adopting a new naming convention for our foldable portfolio that shows our commitment to expanding the category to offer a variety of experiences.

"We chose ‘Z’ for this series because it intuitively communicates the idea of a fold while delivering a dynamic, youthful feel."

The Galaxy Fold has even been added to the Z-category on the Samsung website, as SamMobile points out.

Technically, that makes the Galaxy Z Flip the first official smartphone in the 'Z' range. By welcoming the Fold 2 into the fold, Samsung is effectively drawing a bit of a line under last year's debacle and starting afresh. That approach could also be reflected in the Fold 2's aesthetic, with a radical design change being rumoured for the foldable.

While we're looking forward to seeing the improvements that have been made, we're already wincing at the thought of the price - particularly with the recent reports of how expensive the Note 20 range could be.

Unpacked is just a month away now, so we'll almost certainly get more breadcrumbs from inside sources and Twitter leakers in the run up to August 5. Or Samsung could slip up again itself and treat us to some official product shots of the Fold 2, just like it did with the Note 20 Ultra!

Source: SamMobile