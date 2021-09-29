Ring Alarm Pro and Blink Doorbell bolster Amazon’s smart home range

A home security system with a built-in router and an affordable smart doorbell join Amazon’s ever-expanding home range

Ring Alarm Pro
The focus of Amazon’s launch on Tuesday was ambient intelligence. The wealth of products launched all play a part in creating a smart home that interacts among the various devices to make your life easier. Among those new products were a new Ring security system and a Blink smart doorbell.

The Ring Alarm Pro is a complete home security system with a built-in eero Wi-Fi 6 router. This not only connects the contact and motion sensors to the hub but provides your whole home with wireless internet at the same time.

The standard 8-piece kit comes complete with a base station, keypad, contact sensors, motion detector and range extender. Those who already have the Ring kit can also just buy the base station, which includes the eero Wi-Fi router.

Blink Video Doorbell

Blink Video Doorbell

The Blink video doorbell pairs with an Echo or Fire device for notifications and can provide audio and video through the Blink Home Monitor app. The device can be installed wire-free, running on two AA batteries, or wired. It can even be linked to an indoor chime – as with the Ring Video Doorbell. 

When connected with a Blink Sync Module it provides 1080P video and two-way audio to compatible devices. You can also expand your setup to include Blink’s outdoor cameras, for a full security setup.

Ring is also offering a version of its Ring Alarm Pro for building sites, in collaboration with Home Depot. Ring Jobsite Security comes with heavy-duty cases and bright orange coloring, all designed to suit the security arrangements of a worksite.

Ring Alarm Pro is available for pre-order today, priced from $249.99. Ring Jobsite Security is available for pre-order from Home Depot, starting from $399.99. The Blink Video Doorbell is also available for pre-order, priced $49.99. All devices are currently US-only.

Ring Jobsite security

Ring Jobsite security

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat is a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, cars, music or travel. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and is now based in Chicago.

