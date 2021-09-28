Amazon Eero Pro 6 Mesh debuts with ultra-fast WiFi 6

Amazon’s September event is now well underway, and it has just announced the all-new eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi system with Wi-Fi 6. Wi-Fi 6 is the latest standard supporting much faster internet speeds and, most importantly, the ability to cope with copious amounts of connected devices, which is the majority of users' homes nowadays.

Featuring a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, the eero Pro 6 connects compatible devices on your network so you don’t need a separate Zigbee hub. This makes it absolutely perfect for homes that need the extra horsepower that Wi-Fi 6 can bring without sacrificing the ease of getting your devices online.

Customers can choose between two separate eero Pro 6 setups, both available from tomorrow (September 29). Amazon says that a one-pack Pro 6 can cover up to 190 m² and will set you back the grand sum of £229. Otherwise, you can opt for a three-pack for £599. An eero Pro 6 three-pack includes three eero Pro 6 routers that connect wired or wirelessly to one another to cover up to a titanic 560 m².

Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi brought affordable mesh networking to the masses and the Pro 6 offering is likely to build on this heritage. Setting up your eero Pro 6 system is easy with the help of the in-app instructions, with Amazon's Frustration-Free Setup helping you get your smart devices easily connect to it.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Users can also opt to enhance the security measures of their network by subscribing to eero Secure for £2.99 per month or £29.99 a year, and eero Secure+ for £9.99 per month or £99 for a full year subscription. This gives extra peace of mind when shoring up your network's defenses against bad actors, who increasingly rely on network vulnerabilities to gain access to users' personal details.

If you're not blown away by Amazon's new eero offering, then there's plenty of alternate options to be discovered in our best mesh network list, though all of these are likely to incur some know-how to set up before you can bid farewell to your connection misery.