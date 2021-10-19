PS5 restock: VERY stock goes live for first time in two months

Very has had a large PS5 restock this morning. Head on over to Very's website to pick one up before stock runs out. The selection is made up of PS5 consoles, both standard and digital, as well as a number of bundles.

Check Very PS5 stock now

The retailer is experiencing large amounts of traffic, so be patient and wait to join the queue. We don't recommend refreshing at any time, instead, hang on until through to make the purchase. Another good thing would be to load up the Very app with consumers finding a better experience in the past through this.

This is the first Very drop in about two months, catching everyone off guard. It previously had a decent allotment so, in theory, there should be a lot of stock to claim. Orders are expected to be fulfilled by November 1st.

Anyone that picks up a console can experience the latest next-gen games, including Deathloop, Far Cry 6, and Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Not to mention the likes of Horizon: Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now both in the works for the platform.

As always, the stock on the site isn't necessarily a true reflection of what's available, so don't close the window. Perseverance and patience are key! Queues for standard PS5 consoles state around a 30 minute wait time currently but have started opening up for anyone patiently waiting.

We managed to get through to a purchase screen in 35 minutes. Here we were offered a PlayStation 5 Disc console with optional extras, such as FIFA 22, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, an additional Dualsense controller, and Sony Pulse Headset. From what we can tell, it doesn't matter what you pick up as once through the queuing system the console should be yours.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always take a peek at our Xbox Series X stock tracker so you can start playing next-gen games as soon as possible.