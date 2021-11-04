PS5 restock officially confirmed by GAME as happening THIS MORNING!

UK store GAME has officially confirmed that it's next PS5 restock is happening THIS MORNING. That means that anyone who has been looking for where to buy PS5 needs head on over to GAME and refresh the PS5 product page like the Tasmanian devil.

GAME confirmed PS5 stock was dropping in an official statement, viewable below, that stated that "This morning, we will be going live with a selection of PlayStation 5 Disc consoles."

📰 Official statement by GAME, as we've predicted, once again.

GAME also confirmed that orders are going to be "subject to automatic checks" and that the retailer has "strong measures in place to help ensure that our '1 per customer' statement is maintained".

This sounds very promising for gamers looking for PS5 consoles, as GAME tends to have not just consoles but with-game console bundles, too. One bundle to look out for is the PS5 with Call of Duty Vanguard, which launches tomorrow on November 5th.

Previously it was thought GAME's next PS5 restock would happen on November 11th, but due to Sony hiring more planes to fly in consoles, that date has been brought forward a week to today November 4th.

