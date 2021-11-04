PS5 restock officially confirmed by GAME as happening THIS MORNING!

If you want a PlayStation 5 console then GAME is where to buy PS5 in the next few hours

GAME PS5 restock where to buy
(Image credit: Sony / GAME)
Robert Jones

By Last updated

UK store GAME has officially confirmed that it's next PS5 restock is happening THIS MORNING. That means that anyone who has been looking for where to buy PS5 needs head on over to GAME and refresh the PS5 product page like the Tasmanian devil.

Check for PS5 stock right now at GAME

GAME confirmed PS5 stock was dropping in an official statement, viewable below, that stated that "This morning, we will be going live with a selection of PlayStation 5 Disc consoles."

See more

GAME also confirmed that orders are going to be "subject to automatic checks" and that the retailer has "strong measures in place to help ensure that our '1 per customer' statement is maintained".

This sounds very promising for gamers looking for PS5 consoles, as GAME tends to have not just consoles but with-game console bundles, too. One bundle to look out for is the PS5 with Call of Duty Vanguard, which launches tomorrow on November 5th.

Previously it was thought GAME's next PS5 restock would happen on November 11th, but due to Sony hiring more planes to fly in consoles, that date has been brought forward a week to today November 4th.

T3's PS5 restock tracker can also help you see what the PS5 restock situation is like at other retailers.

  • T3's PS5 review can let you see how awesome a console it is
Robert Jones
Robert Jones

Deputy Editor for T3.com, Rob has been writing about computing, gaming, mobile, home entertainment technology and more for over 15 years. You can find Rob's work in magazines, bookazines and online, as well as on podcasts and videos, too. Outside of his work Rob is passionate about motorbikes, skiing/snowboarding and team sports, with football and cricket two favourites. Feel free to contact him with any related products, events, and announcements.

