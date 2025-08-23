How well do you know your Apple MacOS?
Can you name all the version names for Apple's Mac OSX and MacOS?
How well do you know your Mac OS versions? MacOS X first launched in 2001 and has used names for its sub-versions ever since. These have been based on major landmarks and regions in California and beyond, as well as some of its wildlife.
Below, we've listed all 22 numerical versions and the year that they were released, up to this year's MacOS 26. Can you add the product names for each one? Give this quiz a try and see if you can beat the high score.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.