How well do you know your Apple MacOS?

How well do you know your Mac OS versions? MacOS X first launched in 2001 and has used names for its sub-versions ever since. These have been based on major landmarks and regions in California and beyond, as well as some of its wildlife.

Below, we've listed all 22 numerical versions and the year that they were released, up to this year's MacOS 26. Can you add the product names for each one? Give this quiz a try and see if you can beat the high score.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors