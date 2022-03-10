PS5 restock: Argos stock date confirmed – and it's super close

PlayStation 5 stock has been in short supply since the beginning of 2022. After what was a bumper finale to 2021, featuring dozens of PS5 restock opportunities, the same retailers have been offering very limited quantities since the New Year rang in.

Thankfully, there's been some more positive signs as of late that signify that things might be changing. In the last week alone we've had restocks from Smyths Toys , PlayStation Direct, Very, AO, ShopTo and John Lewis. While many of these lasted barely 20 minutes, it's still a good indication that stock is making its way down the manufacturing pipeline more frequently.

Best of all, Argos has now received its own new shipment of disc and digital consoles with stock arriving earlier this week (via PS5 Stock UK ). The predicted drop is expected to take place sometime between March 9th to 11th, so there's every possibility it goes live at any given moment. If delays occur, the restock is anticipated to occur between March 15th to 18th, according to the stock tracker's information.

The last restock from Argos went live on January 21st and the prior one before that happened on December 21st, however, these new details points to an earlier restock. It's expected to be made up of both disc and digital consoles with one to three thousand units being available across the country.

Argos stock has typically gone live around 8AM with consumers recommended to check their local store in-person to get their hands on a PS5 then and there. The bad news is that the retailer has now reportedly shifted back to dropping stock between the hours of 3AM to 6AM, meaning it's a very early rise for anyone interested. This was a tactic that Argos utilised around the console's launch in November 2020 but proved naturally unfavourable with customers, hence why it moved it to a more reasonable time.

It's still recommended to keep an eye on the website, alongside checking in on your local Argos store once doors open. The Argos Store Locator lets you know exactly when that particular shop will open. Patience and persistence are key. Best of luck! To keep up with all the latest stock drops, head to T3's PS5 restock tracker.

