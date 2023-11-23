PS5 essential accessory just hit its lowest-ever price in must-buy Black Friday deal

I'm buying a DualSense Wireless Controller for £38.99 at Very (it's also $49.99 at Best Buy)

Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

For this year's best Black Friday sales it's the best console deals that I've found to be the most worthy of buying (I took the plunge and bagged an Xbox Series X). And if you've just scored a brand new PlayStation 5 bundle for less then I have some advice: you'll probably want to pick up this essential accessory too.

I'm talking, of course, about the DualSense Wireless Controller, one of which comes in the PS5's box. Great though that is, I find the battery life isn't especially great, so having two is a great way for solo gamers to switch out for a fully charged one with ease. That's what I do anyway. 

DualSense Wireless Controller for PS5: was £59.99

DualSense Wireless Controller for PS5: was £59.99, now £38.99 at Very

When the DualSense Wireless Controller first launched it was fairly pricey to the order of £60. Now that's just dropped to its lowest-ever price of £38.99 at Very, which has even undercut Amazon (where, at last check, the controller was out of stock in the UK anyway). 

DualSense Wireless Controller for PS5:  was $69.99

DualSense Wireless Controller for PS5: was $69.99, now $49.99 at Best Buy

For our Stateside readers, here's the best deal, as per above, but from Best Buy where the price is lowest. 

View Deal

This is the 'entry-level' controller for the PS5, if you could call it that, as I find it functions exceptionally well. There is also the 'pro' controller, called the DualSense Edge, but that's way pricier: to the order of £209 (yes, over two-hundred quid!). Sadly there are no deals on the Edge controller that I've found for now. 

With Black Friday sales now well underway, especially some great Amazon Black Friday Week sales, it's definitely going to be worth keeping an eye on T3's live blogs and coverage over the weekend of 24th November and beyond. It's not all about consoles either: I've seen some great travel and flights deals, for example, or you might want to buy under £100 for best gift purchases

CATEGORIES
Deals
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸