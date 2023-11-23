PS5 essential accessory just hit its lowest-ever price in must-buy Black Friday deal

For this year's best Black Friday sales it's the best console deals that I've found to be the most worthy of buying (I took the plunge and bagged an Xbox Series X). And if you've just scored a brand new PlayStation 5 bundle for less then I have some advice: you'll probably want to pick up this essential accessory too.

I'm talking, of course, about the DualSense Wireless Controller, one of which comes in the PS5's box. Great though that is, I find the battery life isn't especially great, so having two is a great way for solo gamers to switch out for a fully charged one with ease. That's what I do anyway.

DualSense Wireless Controller for PS5: was £59.99 , now £38.99 at Very When the DualSense Wireless Controller first launched it was fairly pricey to the order of £60. Now that's just dropped to its lowest-ever price of £38.99 at Very, which has even undercut Amazon (where, at last check, the controller was out of stock in the UK anyway).

DualSense Wireless Controller for PS5: was $69.99 , now $49.99 at Best Buy For our Stateside readers, here's the best deal, as per above, but from Best Buy where the price is lowest.

This is the 'entry-level' controller for the PS5, if you could call it that, as I find it functions exceptionally well. There is also the 'pro' controller, called the DualSense Edge, but that's way pricier: to the order of £209 (yes, over two-hundred quid!). Sadly there are no deals on the Edge controller that I've found for now.

