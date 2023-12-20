Xbox Series X drops to lowest-ever price in this incredible Christmas deal

Ho, ho, holy crap this is the best festive deal that I've seen land this year! It was only last month, during the best Black Friday sales, that I bought an Xbox Series X (yes, as a PlayStation 5 owner I'm half sorry, but the Microsoft ecosystem lured me in thanks to Starfield). Now this has happened: and the Xbox Series X is even cheaper. Santa is real!

The demand for Microsoft's console has apparently been dwindling after strong sales, but whatever the reason for this price drop, it brings the world's most powerful console down to a superbly affordable price point. Right now it's Amazoon that's selling for the very best price, outstripping EE of its previous cheapest-ever Xbox Series X price point.

Xbox Series X: was £479 , now £349.99 at Amazon A massive £130 off the Xbox Series X sees the Microsoft console drop to its lowest-ever price. Considering this is the most powerful console on the planet, and Microsoft keeps landing publishing exclusives – such as its Bethesda partnership – it's worth buying for great games like Starfield alone. Especially at this festive price!

I'm not too gutted that I paid £10 more to buy the console in November, especially as I've been playing games for a month now, but those who hesitated, or perhaps you're lucky enough to have got a Christmas bonus (unlike me), this is a stellar buy.

Microsoft has been savvy in gaining exclusivity deals, kicking off with Bethesda, and as that publishing company has made some of my favourite games ever (Fallout 3 is probably the pinnacle; Skyrim a close second) I'm really looking forward to how those partnerships will unfold in coming years.

The great thing about Amazon selling the Xbox Series X cheaper than anywhere else, however, is that you can elect to pay in instalments. Which is precisely what I did: five months of payments at £70 means you'll have paid off this console May 2024 and the sting of the full £349 won't hit quite so hard up front. It's a great deal!