Xbox Series X drops to lowest-ever price in this incredible Christmas deal

The Xbox Series X has dropped to just £349.99 for the Christmas sales, which is the console's lowest-ever price

Xbox Series X deal
(Image credit: Future / Microsoft)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

Ho, ho, holy crap this is the best festive deal that I've seen land this year! It was only last month, during the best Black Friday sales, that I bought an Xbox Series X (yes, as a PlayStation 5 owner I'm half sorry, but the Microsoft ecosystem lured me in thanks to Starfield). Now this has happened: and the Xbox Series X is even cheaper. Santa is real!

The demand for Microsoft's console has apparently been dwindling after strong sales, but whatever the reason for this price drop, it brings the world's most powerful console down to a superbly affordable price point. Right now it's Amazoon that's selling for the very best price, outstripping EE of its previous cheapest-ever Xbox Series X price point.  

Xbox Series X:was £479now £349.99 at Amazon

Xbox Series X: was £479, now £349.99 at Amazon

A massive £130 off the Xbox Series X sees the Microsoft console drop to its lowest-ever price. Considering this is the most powerful console on the planet, and Microsoft keeps landing publishing exclusives – such as its Bethesda partnership – it's worth buying for great games like Starfield alone. Especially at this festive price!

View Deal

I'm not too gutted that I paid £10 more to buy the console in November, especially as I've been playing games for a month now, but those who hesitated, or perhaps you're lucky enough to have got a Christmas bonus (unlike me), this is a stellar buy. 

Microsoft has been savvy in gaining exclusivity deals, kicking off with Bethesda, and as that publishing company has made some of my favourite games ever (Fallout 3 is probably the pinnacle; Skyrim a close second) I'm really looking forward to how those partnerships will unfold in coming years. 

The great thing about Amazon selling the Xbox Series X cheaper than anywhere else, however, is that you can elect to pay in instalments. Which is precisely what I did: five months of payments at £70 means you'll have paid off this console May 2024 and the sting of the full £349 won't hit quite so hard up front. It's a great deal!

CATEGORIES
Deals
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest