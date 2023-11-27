Finally, Cyber Monday gives us 5 games console deals actually worth buying!

There's a whole lot of interest around games consoles all year round, I have no doubt about that, but the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch interest just surged as a result of the best Black Friday sales – and we're now into Cyber Monday with some excellent deals. That's because all three major consoles have dropped to their lowest-ever prices in recent days, including a late PlayStation VR2 price drop.

So if you're on the lookout for a console purchase ahead of the Christmas break to keep you and the family entertained then I've taken the time to round-up only the best-of-best Xbox, PS5 and Switch deals in one place. Some of these bundles are best-buys instead of buying the console standalone, others are simply unbeatable prices and genuinely worthwhile deals.

Xbox Series X: was £479.99 , now £359 at Amazon A massive £121 cut from the Xbox Series X sees Microsoft's console drop to its lowest-ever price. Even I couldn't resist buying one to accompany my PS5 under the TV! Considering this is the most powerful console on the planet, and Microsoft keeps landing publishing exclusives – such as Starfield – makes it well worth buying!

Nintendo Switch OLED with Mario Kart 8 & Switch Online: was £366.97 , now £299.99 at Argos This Nintendo bundle is for the best-of-its-type Switch OLED model, so delivers the biggest and brightest screen in the series, while Mario Kart 8 is bundled into the package for less than the console-only price usually is! If you're non-plussed about the game then the Switch OLED is also on sale for £279.95 from Amazon instead.

Sony PlayStation 5 with Spider-Man 2: was £499 , now £399.99 at Argos While you can buy the PlayStation 5 on its own for £379 (at EE or Very) I think this bundle deal is the better buy, netting you Spider-Man 2 for an extra £20.99 on top. As a PS5 owner already I'm keen to buy the game, but its £59.99 'discount' price standalone is a little steep for me right now. That makes this bundle the ideal entry point into the PlayStation 5 before the all-new PS5 Slim model launches in the near future.

Xbox Series S (with 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate): was £249.99 , now £189 at Amazon Not only can you get the Xbox Series S for 25% less than usual – this is the less powerful 'baby' of the Xbox range – this deal also gives 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and access to hundreds of top games to play immediately. If the Xbox Series X is too pricey for you and you don't care too much about frame-rates and technical prowess then the Series S is a great option for less cash, without compromising which games you can play.