Finally, there's a Cyber Monday deal on Sony's PSVR2 headset

Ever since the PlayStation VR2 arrived last year, there's been debate about one thing in particular – how much it costs. The dedicated VR headset is certainly a superb add-on for any PlayStation 5 users (so long as you don't get motion sickness), offering class-leading immersive experiences.

However, the launch price reflected the innovative tech inside, which made it out of reach for some. It's about as pricey as a PS5 proper. Now, however, thanks to EE and its Cyber Monday deals, you can get the Sony PSVR2 for just £335 – that's lower than I've seen in the best Argos sales, best Currys sales or anywhere else.

Sony PSVR2: was £529.99 now £335 at EE The PlayStation VR2 features eye-tracking technology that makes virtual reality gaming a real natural-feeling joy to immerse yourself in. It also comes with the two motion controllers, which feature haptic feedback for an even more engaged experience.

Do note, however, that this deal is for the PSVR2 headset only – it doesn't come with a game. And I must recommend that you get Horizon: Call of the Mountain to get a full experience of what the headset can do – but in the bundle that's still close to full price and hundreds. One to download on day one, then!

If you're completely new to PlayStation 5 and yet to buy a console, it's also worth noting that there are plenty of great PlayStation deals as part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales – from £40 off the PS5 Pro, to the PS5 Slim costing considerably less than full price. Check out the top deals below:

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition: was £389.99 now £309 at Amazon The cheapest way to access PS5: the Digital Edition is just that – meaning you have to download games, rather than buying discs, which can mean they're more expensive. But you can always add a 4K Blu-ray drive later, if you like (and if you can find it, as it's sold out everywhere).

Sony PS5 Pro: was £695 now £659 at EE Considering it's only just launched, to see a deal on the most powerful PS5 – which plays all the same games, just with more graphical ability – is a great surprise. It'll likely sell out in no time too.

Of course you need a PS5 console to run the PSVR2 and be treated to its 4K visuals from the ultra-wide 110-degree field of view. The eye-tracking can enhance the experience by helping to reduce motion sickness, but games can also use the positioning of your eyes to focus on objects more clearly as you look at them. This is a truly premium product that's now even better value.