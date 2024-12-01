Finally, there's a Cyber Monday deal on Sony's PSVR2 headset

Ever since the PlayStation VR2 arrived last year, there's been debate about one thing in particular – how much it costs. The dedicated VR headset is certainly a superb add-on for any PlayStation 5 users (so long as you don't get motion sickness), offering class-leading immersive experiences.
See the PSVR2 deal at EE's Store
However, the launch price reflected the innovative tech inside, which made it out of reach for some. It's about as pricey as a PS5 proper. Now, however, thanks to EE and its Cyber Monday deals, you can get the Sony PSVR2 for just £335 – that's lower than I've seen in the best Argos sales, best Currys sales or anywhere else.
The PlayStation VR2 features eye-tracking technology that makes virtual reality gaming a real natural-feeling joy to immerse yourself in. It also comes with the two motion controllers, which feature haptic feedback for an even more engaged experience.
Do note, however, that this deal is for the PSVR2 headset only – it doesn't come with a game. And I must recommend that you get Horizon: Call of the Mountain to get a full experience of what the headset can do – but in the bundle that's still close to full price and hundreds. One to download on day one, then!
If you're completely new to PlayStation 5 and yet to buy a console, it's also worth noting that there are plenty of great PlayStation deals as part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales – from £40 off the PS5 Pro, to the PS5 Slim costing considerably less than full price. Check out the top deals below:
The cheapest way to access PS5: the Digital Edition is just that – meaning you have to download games, rather than buying discs, which can mean they're more expensive. But you can always add a 4K Blu-ray drive later, if you like (and if you can find it, as it's sold out everywhere).
The best deal for the 'standard' PlayStation 5, which is called the PS5 Slim has a built-in disc drive – so you can buy discs or download your games.
Considering it's only just launched, to see a deal on the most powerful PS5 – which plays all the same games, just with more graphical ability – is a great surprise. It'll likely sell out in no time too.
Of course you need a PS5 console to run the PSVR2 and be treated to its 4K visuals from the ultra-wide 110-degree field of view. The eye-tracking can enhance the experience by helping to reduce motion sickness, but games can also use the positioning of your eyes to focus on objects more clearly as you look at them. This is a truly premium product that's now even better value.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
-
-
Best Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals: last chance discounts on Meaco, Duux, Pro Breeze and more
Save up to £200 on top-rated models
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This meat thermometer achieved a rare 5-star review – and it's just had a huge 30% price cut
You haven't got long to get one either...
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Huge 65-inch LG OLED TV deal drops to lowest-ever price in Amazon deal
You won't find OLED tech this good for a lower price
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Is there a DJI Neo drone deal on Black Friday? Here's what I found
The brand's top-selling dinky drone might not be any cheaper for Black Friday, but there are a ton of exciting DJI offers to choose from
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Microsoft's 5-star Surface with keyboard is Best Buy's killer deal
Best buy it at Best Buy!
By David Nield Published
-
Samsung's latest iPad rival just dropped to its lowest-ever price in great Black Friday deal
You’re running out of time to save money on a new tablet
By Yasmine Crossland Published
-
Buying software or a subscription this Black Friday? Put it in your calendar or you might regret it
Deals are brilliant, but watch out for automatic, full price renewals
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Samsung's 5-star style TV has fallen to a record-low price – it's my dream TV
The Frame doubles up as a piece of artwork when you aren't using it
By Yasmine Crossland Last updated
-
LG's 5-star OLED TV is now at its lowest-ever price on Amazon
This is an amazing deal for an exceptional TV
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
This hidden Atari retro games console deal is the best I've seen – and it's from an unlikely source
The Atari GameStation Pro includes more than 200 classic games
By Rik Henderson Published