Last chance to get the PS5 Pro for less in this surprise Cyber Monday deal

Sony's latest and greatest console, the PS5 Pro, may have only just hit the market, but one UK retailer knocked a decent slice off its not inconsiderable price for Black Friday and that deal is still available for Cyber Monday too.

The "most powerful console on the planet" is available on EE with a healthy £40 off – although considering the sales end today, you'll likely have to be quicker than the Pro's new processor to snap it up.

Sony PS5 Pro: was £699.99 now £659 at EE The PS5 Pro has 45% more graphical processing power over the standard PlayStation 5 and that means it is capable of playing supported games at higher resolutions without impacting on frame rates.

Sadly, EE has run out of stock of the PS5 Vertical Stand, which you'll need if you want to sit your new PS5 Pro on its end. However, some others, including Argos, have it still available, albeit at its original price.

Sony PS5 Vertical Stand: £24.99 at Argos If you want to stand your PS5 Pro on its end (the best way, in my opinion) you will need this optional extra.

Why consider the PS5 Pro

There's no doubt the PS5 Pro is pricey, but there's also no denying its capabilities. As well as give big graphical upgrades on titles designated as PS5 Pro Enhanced – including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Dragon's Age: The Veilguard – the Pro can improve standard PlayStation 5 games, too.

Games that feature unlocked frame rates can benefit from the extra power afforded by the console, even if they've not been patched by the original developer.

In addition, the PS5 Pro has the ability to make PS4 games look and run better, with a special image enhancement feature.

It's truly an awesome machine that is more like a gaming PC in its prowess, which arguably makes it worth the higher price tag – especially so with a discount like this.

