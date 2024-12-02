Last chance to get the PS5 Pro for less in this surprise Cyber Monday deal

Sony's latest and greatest console, the PS5 Pro, may have only just hit the market, but one UK retailer knocked a decent slice off its not inconsiderable price for Black Friday and that deal is still available for Cyber Monday too.
The "most powerful console on the planet" is available on EE with a healthy £40 off – although considering the sales end today, you'll likely have to be quicker than the Pro's new processor to snap it up.
You can also check out T3's best gaming and console deals for Cyber Monday which has other great gaming bargains, plus a dedicated live deals round-up for PlayStation games, accessories and standard PS5 consoles.
The PS5 Pro has 45% more graphical processing power over the standard PlayStation 5 and that means it is capable of playing supported games at higher resolutions without impacting on frame rates.
Sadly, EE has run out of stock of the PS5 Vertical Stand, which you'll need if you want to sit your new PS5 Pro on its end. However, some others, including Argos, have it still available, albeit at its original price.
If you want to stand your PS5 Pro on its end (the best way, in my opinion) you will need this optional extra.
Why consider the PS5 Pro
There's no doubt the PS5 Pro is pricey, but there's also no denying its capabilities. As well as give big graphical upgrades on titles designated as PS5 Pro Enhanced – including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Dragon's Age: The Veilguard – the Pro can improve standard PlayStation 5 games, too.
Games that feature unlocked frame rates can benefit from the extra power afforded by the console, even if they've not been patched by the original developer.
In addition, the PS5 Pro has the ability to make PS4 games look and run better, with a special image enhancement feature.
It's truly an awesome machine that is more like a gaming PC in its prowess, which arguably makes it worth the higher price tag – especially so with a discount like this.
And, if you're shopping big this Cyber Monday, you should also consider our best TV deals to add a screen that'll further enhance your gaming experience.
The best TVs are another shoo-in for deals – especially the best OLED TVs – as one of the most positively affected product categories. Although, with Sony's latest console costing a fair whack, you might want to save your screen upgrade for next year instead...
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
