New PS5 Slim heavily discounted already, just in time for Black Friday

Get a big saving on the PS5 Slim with either COD: Modern Warfare III or Marvel's Spider-Man 2

PS5 Slim deal
(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

The all-new slimmer PlayStation 5 is now available in the US and retailers are already offering big discounts.

That's because, Amazon and several other retailers around the States are selling the new console version in a bundle at the same price as the just the console itself.

There are two bundles available – one with a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, the other with Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Both are priced at $499.99,  but it's the second that represents a great deal... it's being offered with 11% off the usual combined price for the console and game.

And, while the new PS5 is not yet available in the UK, customers can also snag a great deal ahead of Black Friday. Argos has the original PlayStation 5 model with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for just £399.99 – a good £60 or more off the price of just the console itself, even without the game.

US PS5 Slim bundle deal

PS5 Slim with Marvel's Spider-Man 2:  was $559.99

PS5 Slim with Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $559.99, now $499.99 at Amazon
Get a free copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – one of the best PS5 games around – in this unbeatable bundle deal.

PS5 Slim with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III:  now $499.99 at Amazon

PS5 Slim with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III: now $499.99 at Amazon
Get the latest Call of Duty game (as a digital download) with the slimmer, sleeker new PlayStation 5.

UK PS5 bundle deal

PlayStation 5 with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III:  was £479.99

PlayStation 5 with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III: was £479.99, now £399.99 at Argos
Argos has slashed the price of this PlayStation 5 bundle. It's even cheaper than the PS5 without a game it is also selling.

Why choose the PlayStation 5 Slim?

The PS5 Slim was released on 10 November 2023 and is essentially the same internally as the existing PlayStation 5.

There are a couple of differences, though. It is 30% smaller, for starters, making it easier to fit into an AV cabinet or TV stand. It also has a detachable 4K Blu-ray disc drive.

In terms of specifications, the exact same games will run on the machine – it's no more or less powerful than the original. However, it does now come with increased storage space as standard. A 1TB SSD is included so you can fit a few more games.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

