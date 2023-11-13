New PS5 Slim heavily discounted already, just in time for Black Friday

The all-new slimmer PlayStation 5 is now available in the US and retailers are already offering big discounts.

That's because, Amazon and several other retailers around the States are selling the new console version in a bundle at the same price as the just the console itself.

There are two bundles available – one with a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, the other with Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Both are priced at $499.99, but it's the second that represents a great deal... it's being offered with 11% off the usual combined price for the console and game.

And, while the new PS5 is not yet available in the UK, customers can also snag a great deal ahead of Black Friday. Argos has the original PlayStation 5 model with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for just £399.99 – a good £60 or more off the price of just the console itself, even without the game.

US PS5 Slim bundle deal

PS5 Slim with Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $559.99 , now $499.99 at Amazon

Get a free copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – one of the best PS5 games around – in this unbeatable bundle deal.

PS5 Slim with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III: now $499.99 at Amazon

Get the latest Call of Duty game (as a digital download) with the slimmer, sleeker new PlayStation 5.

UK PS5 bundle deal

PlayStation 5 with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III: was £479.99 , now £399.99 at Argos

Argos has slashed the price of this PlayStation 5 bundle. It's even cheaper than the PS5 without a game it is also selling.

Why choose the PlayStation 5 Slim?

The PS5 Slim was released on 10 November 2023 and is essentially the same internally as the existing PlayStation 5.

There are a couple of differences, though. It is 30% smaller, for starters, making it easier to fit into an AV cabinet or TV stand. It also has a detachable 4K Blu-ray disc drive.

In terms of specifications, the exact same games will run on the machine – it's no more or less powerful than the original. However, it does now come with increased storage space as standard. A 1TB SSD is included so you can fit a few more games.