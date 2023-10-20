PlayStation 5 Slim release date leaked, could lead to amazing PS5 deal prices during Black Friday

The new PlayStation 5 model is heavily tipped to release on 10 November 2023, the same day as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

It is also claimed that a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle including the PS5 Slim will be released a couple of days after, although it seems an already confirmed COD: MWIII bundle won't include the new console variant.

We also have a suspicion that, considering the timing of the launch and Sony's statement that existing PS5 stock will continue to be sold, Black Friday will be a great time to get hold of the older PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition models.

With retailers having to offload older machines alongside the newer versions, they will surely do so with big discounts. And, considering all PS5s are near-identical in terms of specifications, you could save yourself a bundle (pun entirely intended).

The specific release date was revealed by billbil-kun on Dealabs. He has an excellent track record when it comes to PlayStation leaks – often getting each month's PS Plus lineup spot on.

He suggests that while there will be a bundle that includes the new Spider-Man 2 game for a touch more than the RRP for the console itself (a claimed $559.99), the pack also out on 10 November, which includes the latest Call of Duty, will be the older console.

What is the PS5 "Slim" and how much does it cost?

The new PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition consoles are being universally dubbed "PS5 Slim" due to the fact that they have been redesigned to be 30% smaller than the existing models.

They are also modular, in that their cover plates now come in two parts per side. This allows for easier access to upgrade the storage through a third-party PS5 SSD card, and also to attach a separate 4K Blu-ray drive (which can now be added to the slimmer Digital Edition at a later date).

The specifications of the machines are near identical to their existing counterparts, save for a slight boost to the internal storage to 1TB. The DualSense controller they each come with is the same as before.

The new PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will cost $499.99 / £479.99 / €549.99 and $449.99 / £389.99 / €449.99 respectively.

The UHD Blu-ray Disc Drive add-on will be priced at $79.99 / £99.99 / €119.99.