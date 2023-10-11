So there is a new PlayStation 5 this year, just not quite what we asked for

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sony has announced a new PlayStation 5 console that will be available in time for the holiday season, but it's not the much-rumoured PS5 Pro we'd hoped for.

It has instead followed a similar pattern to previous console generations in slimming down its existing model and chucking in one or two new features.

That's not necessarily a bad thing – after all, existing PS5 owners won't feel left behind as the internal spec is by and large identical. However, it suggests we won't be getting a mid-generation refresh this year.

We do get a more tightly designed PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, though.

The new PS5 is 30% smaller than the current version, with weight reduced by as much as 24%.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment) (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment) (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The cover panels are now split into four parts, making it easier to access the storage expansion slot for one of the best PS5 SSD cards on the market, plus attach a newly-designed 4K Blu-ray disc drive.

This new detachable drive means that you can buy the new, cheaper Digital Edition and decide whether you want to add one later. Essentially, both of the new consoles are identical bar that add-on.

2023 PS5 "Slim" – what's new?

The other main addition is the boost to 1TB of internal storage. The current PS5 models max out at 825GB with only 667GB available to the user. This is a much-needed bump.

Other than that, there are no discernible differences between the old and new PS5 variants when it comes to performance. The new models continue to utilise an x86-64- AMD Ryzen Zen 2 processor, with 8 core and 16 threads. There's AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics once more.

16GB of GDDR6 RAM is on board both.

There will be some new accessories, however. The new consoles will use.a different vertical stand that looks a bit more classy with a metallic finish. This will be an optional extra, so won't be included in the box. You will get a new horizontal stand included though, as the disc drive will require it.

There will also be new PS5 console covers offered from next year, in a variety of colours, including an all-new matte black.

The new PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be available from November priced at $499.99 / £479.99 / €549.99 and $449.99 / £389.99 / €449.99 respectively.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive will be available at $79.99 / £99.99 / €119.99.