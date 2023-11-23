Black Friday travel deals are live – 13 of the best holidays, flights and hotel offers

Anyone who knows me will know I love to travel. I'm fortunate to do plenty for work, but it's also my hobby to explore the planet for its sights, food, culture, adventures and (sometimes) the sheer relaxation. Black Friday weekend is a great opportunity to explore and book future holidays, flights and hotels for less – as that's when companies put on their best travel deals.

I'm a flights expert in particular, with many hundreds under my belt (I'm a British Airways million-miler (not that there's any reward for that) and hold elite status with multiple flight networks) so I'll be exploring the best Black Friday flights deals in particular – as it's a great starting point in building your own personal getaway for less.

On this best Black Friday deals page I'll highlight the most popular and trusted UK travel companies only, so you know you'll be protected, and will highlight monetary discounts and available discount codes too. There's a whole lot of choice out there, which is great news for deals-hunters wanting a discount on their holiday.

Package Holiday deals

TUI Holidays Black Friday deals

Use code BLKFRI to save up to £250 on a TUI holiday from January 2024 right through to April 2025. Better still, use the code BLKFRIAPP in, you guessed it, the TUI app and that'll net you savings up to £265.

EasyJet Black Friday deals

The other affordable UK Carrier is EasyJet, which is offering up to £200 off holiday bookings by using the code BLACKFRIDAY. However, you'll only get the full sum off bookings over £2000, otherwise it's £100 off minimum spends of £800. It applies on bookings commencing from now through to 31 October 2025.

Jet2 Black Friday deals

Another popular package holiday provider, Jet2 is offering up to £60 off per person for winter deals, dropping to £35 off per person for summer deals. However, sign-up for MyJet2 and members will get a discount code delivered for an additional £60 off.

Last Minute Black Friday deals

Last Minute used to be my go-to place to shop for hotels or packages (I'm more Expedia these days), and this discount offer could certainly lure you in: enter code BFRIDAY250UK at the checkout to save £250; or code BFRIDAY150UK to save £150 from a package booking. You'll need to spend £2500 or £1500 respectively for those deals to activate though.

Secret Escapes Black Friday deals

If you don't mind not knowing specifically which hotel you'll be in, then Secret Escapes' whole sell is great: you pick where you want to go and when and are then presented with the pricing and hotel star-rating for that period. There's said to be up to 50% off for its Black Friday sales too, so certainly one to explore.

Flight-only deals

British Airways Black Friday deals

The UK's flag-bearer airline is also in on the Black Friday action with flights to Europe from only £39 each way. Or make it a break with 3 nights for the price of 2, from £169 per person. This sale is on from now until end of Monday 27 November.

Cathay Pacific Black Friday deals

You've got until 26 November (so end of Sunday) to nab a £75 off economy/premium seats and £100 off business class seats by using the code UKBLACKFRI. I used to fly Cathay a load and miss taking those flights over to Hong Kong. This sale is for flights from 1 December 2024 through to 28 June 2024.

Virgin Atlantic Black Friday deals

Another favourite UK carrier is offering discounts of up to £90 off in Economy or Premium and up to £2,000 off in Upper Class. Virgin Atlantic seems to think this sale ends "Monday 28th November" – but seeing as that's a date that doesn't exist, I'm fairly sure 27 November at midnight is the discount cutoff.

Ryan Air Black Friday deals

Say what you will of Ryan Air, all I know is that they're the cheapest of the cheap when it comes to budget airlines. For Black Friday there's an offer to cut even more money off with a buy one get one half price flight deal. It's restricted for travel from 1 December 2023 through to 29 February 2024.

Hotel-only deals

Mr & Mrs Smith Black Friday deals

If you're looking for a luxury hotel then I find Mr & Mrs Smith offer some of the very best properties. Black Friday sales are offering up to 40% off depending on the booking type, there are some offers with free nights added, while use the code BIRTHDAY to discount £50 off bookings of two or more nights too.

Travelodge Black Friday deals

I love a Travelodge as you know exactly what you're going to get. It's a no-nonsense approach. Black Friday sales for 'select bookings' from 1 January through to 9 February 2024 get 10% off for one-night stays, or 30% off for bookings of two or more nights. There's a whole table of hotels and date availability if you want the full details.

Marriott Black Friday deals

Marriott Bonvoy owns heaps of brands. I won't list them all, but it includes W Hotels, The Ritz-Carlton, Le Meridien, Moxy, Renaissance Hotels, Sheraton, St.Regis and more. And for what it's calling 'Cyber Week' there's 20% off select bookings for members. So you'll have to sign up to view those rates.

Priceline Black Friday deals

There's a great 10% off discount coupon code that you can apply to any hotel, car rental or flight booking: simply enter BFCM10 at the checkout stage. It is capped to a $60 maximum, however, and I know from experience that not all properties/companies will accept discount codes.

