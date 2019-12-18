PS4 bundle with Fortnite and two DualShocks at CHEAPEST EVER price in early Boxing Day sale

Amazon has some very tidy PS4 gaming deals around as its early Boxing Day sales begin, but this is one of the best we've seen. The ever-popular Fortnite, when bundled with a 500GB PS4 console, is worth the price of admission in itself. However, this fantastic bundle also includes an extra DualShock 4, worth £40 in itself, all for a bargain price of £199. Check out the deal below:

Fortnite + Neo pack + PS4 500GB + additional DualShock 4 | was £248.99 | now £199.00 at Amazon

This sweet PS4 console deal combines the 500GB console with Fortnite and the Neo pack, which itself delivers the epic Neo versa outfit, Neo phrenzy back bling and 2,000 V-Bucks to use and spend in game. For Fortnite fans who want to make the jump to PlayStation gaming, then this package is well worth a look, and the addition of an extra controller means you can jump into the action with your mates. View Deal

Why play Fortnite?

Other Battle Royale games may have come before it, but Fortnite has become the shining example of the genre. Take people from all around the globe and throw them into a rapidly-shrinking interactive battlefield, in which players build fortifications, compete over resources and fight to be the last one left alive before the "storm" gets them. The game is hugely popular all over the world and highly addictive – to the chagrin of many parents.

Not a fan of Fortnite? These packages are perfect to kick-start a PlayStation 4 gaming collection as they deliver a brand new console and a selection of games to play for a very competitive entry point. A wide-selection of cheap PS4 games can then be accessed through Sony's best-in-class library of titles – perfect to unwind at the weekend.

FIFA 19 + PS4 500GB | £222.99 at Amazon

With the football season just kicked off, there is no better cheap PS4 console bundle to start volleying in the virtual goals than this. You get a 500GB version of the slim PS4 as well as a copy of FIFA 19 for only £229. Go bag a few more cheap PS4 games and this will be the ideal 1080p secondary console. Free delivery is naturally available for Prime members.View Deal

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + PS4 500GB | £274.99 at Amazon

For those who grew up playing top cart racers like Super Mario Kart and Diddy Kong Racing then this new version of Crash Team Racing will definitely appeal. Nitro-Fueled delivers the same hectic cart action as the 1999 original, but powered by the PS4 the graphics, audio and gameplay are taken to a whole new more fun level.View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2 + PS4 Pro 1TB | £308.99 at Amazon

This package delivering the mind-blowing open-world Wild West epic alongside Sony's most powerful console, the PS4 Pro. On review T3 said that "if you are already equipped for 2160p, HDR gaming, or plan to be very soon, then PlayStation 4 Pro is a must buy". While RDR2 is one of the best open-world games ever made.View Deal

