Too good to miss: Apple Watch Series 9 is $100 off at Best Buy right now

Ready to add some serious tech flair to your style? The Apple Watch Series 9 has your back (or should we say, wrist)! The GPS-only 41mm version just dropped to $299, which is $100 off the asking price of the latest and greatest Apple Watch out there!

The Apple Watch Series 9 features the latest S9 SiP processor, enabling the wearable to perform tasks other Apple Watches can't, like Double Tap and offline Siri. It also has a brighter display, and all the features you know and love, including ECG, sleep and activity tracking, and seamless connectivity with other Apple devices.

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm, GPS: was $399, now $299 at Best Buy

Get your hands on the latest Apple Watch for 25% off right now. The Series 9 is the perfect workout companion, and can track your runs and cycles accurately. Plus, it's smart as a whip and plays nicely with iPhones and MacBooks.

Say hello to crystal-clear visibility, even under the brightest sunbeams, thanks to its Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display. And don't worry about a little splash - it's swim-proof and dustproof, so you can take it anywhere from the gym to the beach without missing a beat.

But the real magic happens under the hood with its speedy S9 SiP processor. With lightning-fast performance and cool features like Double Tap and offline Siri, staying connected has never been easier (or more fun).

Sitting at the top of T3's best smartwatch guide, the Series is a formidable wearable. With up to 18 hours of battery life (or 36 hours in Low Power Mode), you can keep the good times rolling all day long. So why wait? Grab the Apple Watch Series 9 now at Best Buy and let the wrist adventures begin!