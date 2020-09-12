Gaming
Latest news
Xbox Series S takes on PS5 Digital Edition with this MUST-HAVE feature
The Xbox Series S price tag has the all-digital PS5 on the ropes, but this feature could finish it off
-
PS5 set for last minute price drop – thanks to Xbox Series X 🤑
Sony set to slash PS5 price tag to compete with Xbox Series X
By Shabana Arif •
-
-
Xbox Series S covertly revealed months ago – and we all missed it
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has been dropping Xbox Series S Easter eggs for months
By Shabana Arif •
-
PS5 pre-orders: Reserve your PlayStation 5
PS5 pre-orders are happening soon, so ensure you get the best PS5 price and lock-in a PlayStation 5 console
By Robert Jones •
-
Sony PS5 is getting a new feature that Disney+ fans will love
Get from Cyberpunk 2077 to The Mandalorian with one click
By Tom Pritchard •
-
Xbox Series S Halo Infinite Edition is the ULTIMATE makeover the console needs
The all-digital Xbox Series S scraps the simple white aesthetic for a look that Master Chief would be proud of
By Shabana Arif •
-
Xbox Series X pre-orders: Reserve your next-gen Xbox
Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-orders open this month, so it's time to look at your options
By Shabana Arif •
-
PS5 wins shadow war: Xbox loses nerve as PS5 price and release date remain cloaked
Sony's years-long PS5 shadow war to smoke out the Xbox Series X and S just attained its ideal end game result
By Robert Jones •
-
Nintendo Switch Pro next-gen upgrade CONFIRMED 😲
Nintendo has asked developers to prepare for its more powerful console
By Shabana Arif •
-
PS5 announcement: evidence mounts for launch date and price reveal today
Sony is on the verge of announcing PS5 price, launch date, and pre-order details - here's how we know
By Shabana Arif •
Latest features
PS5 price, release date, specs and news: Sony PlayStation 5 info
T3's insider guide to the PS5 price, release date, specs and news. Get up to speed on PlayStation 5 now
-
Best gaming chairs 2020: premium and comfy seats
Discover the best gaming chairs money can buy, for any budget and any body size
By Robert Jones •
-
-
Best gaming mouse 2020: the best gaming mice available
Choose the best gaming mouse for you with this expertly curated best gaming mice guide
By Robert Jones •
-
Best gaming headsets 2020: high fidelity gaming headphones
The best gaming headsets available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, all in one place
By Robert Jones •
-
Best Xbox One games 2020: awesome Xbox games to play
These are the best Xbox One games to play today. Fill your collection with great Xbox games
By Dom Reseigh-Lincoln •
-
Xbox Series X: Price, release date and everything we know about the new Xbox
The next Xbox, the Xbox Series X, is already looking like it is going to be a very special system. But will it beat the PS5?
By Robert Jones •
-
The best ASUS TUF gaming peripherals in 2020
Destroy your opponents, not your bank balance
By T3.com •SPONSORED
-
Best PS4 games 2020: play great PlayStation 4 games
These are the best PS4 games available today, from Sony's awesome exclusives to third-party must plays
By Robert Jones •
-
Best PC games 2020: great PC games to play today
From overclocked triple-A fare to small yet mighty indies, these are the best PC games to add to your collection
By Dom Reseigh-Lincoln •
-
Best gaming laptops 2020: top laptops for gaming
The best gaming laptop for your needs and your budget is right here
By Robert Jones •
Latest reviews
BenQ Mobiuz EX2710 review: a tricked out budget gaming monitor
The BenQ EX2710 delivers a lot of top gaming tech for a very affordable price point
-
Asus ROG Gladius II Core gaming mouse review: the lights fantastic
The Asus ROG Gladius II Core offers plenty of customisation options and some impressive precision and accuracy.
By David Nield •
-
-
Whirlwind FX Element keyboard review: the ultimate in RGB lighting effects
With the Whirlwind FX Element keyboard, you get excellent design, typing, control and customisation.
By David Nield •
-
LG UltraGear 34GN850 review: a quality, ultrawide, curved gaming display, for a price
The LG UltraGear 34GN850 impresses in terms of output and design
By David Nield •
-
Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure review: embrace the power of the pilates ring
Getting fit with Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure is easy and – most importantly – a whole lot of fun
By Matt Kollat •
-
Ghost of Tsushima review: Sword of doom
T3's official Ghost of Tsushima review discusses the bloody and beautiful samurai epic
By Robert Jones •
-
Seagate The Last of Us Part II Limited Edition Game Drive for PS4 review
2TB of room for your games, post-apocalyptic and otherwise
By David Nield •
-
SecretLab Titan SoftWeave review: Hyper premium gaming comfort
T3's official SecretLab Titan SoftWeave review is here
By Robert Jones •
-
Lego Super Mario review: "It's a-me, Lego Mario!"
It's "Lego Mario Time" in T3's official Lego Super Mario review
By Robert Jones •
-
The Last of Us Part 2 review: does the long awaited sequel measure up to the hype?
Naughty Dog takes us back to the apocalypse for a heartfelt and disturbing look at our own humanity
By Shabana Arif •