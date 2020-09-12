Gaming

Latest news

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series S takes on PS5 Digital Edition with this MUST-HAVE feature

The Xbox Series S price tag has the all-digital PS5 on the ropes, but this feature could finish it off

Gaming

Latest features

PS5 price release date specs Sony PlayStation 5

PS5 price, release date, specs and news: Sony PlayStation 5 info

T3's insider guide to the PS5 price, release date, specs and news. Get up to speed on PlayStation 5 now

Gaming

Gaming Reviews

All the latest gadget and technology reviews, including mobile, home entertainment, fitness and more. Browse and compare products here.
Browse top categories:

Latest reviews

BenQ Mobiuz EX2710 review

BenQ Mobiuz EX2710 review: a tricked out budget gaming monitor

The BenQ EX2710 delivers a lot of top gaming tech for a very affordable price point

Gaming

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.