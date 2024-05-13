Ninja announces up to 50% off appliances in huge summer sale

As we start seeing longer days and warmer temperatures, one of the most enjoyable things to do is host family and friends in the garden. There's nothing better than a good catch up over a nice meal and a few bottles of wine, and it's also the perfect reason to treat yourself to a new kitchen appliance. With this in mind, I started browsing and was so excited to see that Ninja had an impressive sale on.

Known for manufacturing some of the best air fryers, multi-cookers and saucepan sets, Ninja has been making its way round household kitchens for nearly 15 years. The brand has started off the summer by applying up to 50% off some of their best-selling appliances. Whether you're looking for a new air fryer, barbecue or multi-cooker, Ninja is here to help you out...

Save up to 50% on Ninja's best-selling air fryers, appliances, multi cookers and more

Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker: was £349.99, now £279.99 at Ninja (save £70) If you have a small balcony or garden area, the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker is the best barbecue to introduce to your home. As an electric barbecue, it might split opinions from barbecue fanatics, but it’s easy to use, has multiple cooking functions, creates delicious food and allows you to barbecue all year round. Read our full review for more information.

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer with Smart Cook System AF451UK: was £269.99, now £199.00 at Ninja (save £70)

The large capacity air fryer that cooks two foods, two ways, and finishes at the same time – with perfect results. The six available cooking functions include Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat, Dehydrate and Air Fry.

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Dual Air Fryer 10.4L AF500UK: was £269.99, now £219.99 at Ninja (save £50)

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Dual Air Fryer is able to cook two kinds of food, in two ways, and in two independent cooking zones. You can also remove the divider to create an extra-large 10.4L MegaZone, meaning it's easier to fit larger foods.

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK: was £249.99, now £199.00 at Ninja (save £50)

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer offers a neat twist on air fryer tech by allowing you to cook separate ingredients alongside each other and independently. It makes perfect sense if you've got dinner to cook and family members want different things. Equally, if you're eating solo just use one side of the fryer. It’s a fab and flexible machine that, with practice, provides quick meals without the hassle. Read our full reviewto find out more.

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300UK: was £219.99, now £149.00 at Ninja (save £70)

With six cooking functions (Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate, Reheat), this Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer has a 7.6L capacity that feeds up to eight people. It also cooks up to 75% faster than fan ovens.

Ninja Air Fryer MAX AF100UK: was £149.99, now £99.99 at Ninja (save £50)

The Ninja Air Fryer MAX is a quick and easy way to cook using little to no oil. It uses up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods and can cook up to 50% faster than fan ovens.It also has four different cooking functions: Air Fry, Roast, Dehydrate and Reheat.

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker: was £199.99, now £149.99 at Ninja (save £50)

The Ninja CREAMi turns everyday ingredients into customised frozen treats, exactly as you like them. All you have to do is fill a tub with ingredients, pop in the freezer for 24 hours and then process in minutes. There are seven automatic programmes and three tubs make up to 1.4L of ice cream. Read our full review to find out more...

Ninja Foodi MAX 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker 7.5L: was £249.99, now £149.00 at Ninja (save £100)

With an incredible nine cooking functions and a large capacity to feed the whole family, the Ninja Foodi MAX 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker makes it quick and easy to cook delicious meals, sides, snacks and desserts.

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker 6L: was £299.99, now £219.00 at Ninja (save £81)

Unlock 11 cooking functions under one SmartLid, including Pressure Cook, Air Fry, Slow Cook, Grill and two innovative Combi-Steam Mode functions, combining steam with convection cooking for juicy, speedy and crispy results. One pot does the lot! Have a read of our full review!

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer: was £249.99, now £169.00 at Ninja (save £80)

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer offers 10 different functions: Speedi Meals, Steam Air Fry, Steam Bake, Steam, Grill, Air Fry, Bake/Roast, Dehydrate, Sear/Sauté, Slow Cook. Perfect for quick and healthy meals!

Ninja Foodi MAX Health Grill & Air Fryer: was £269.99, now £179 at Ninja (save £90)

The Ninja Foodi MAX Health Grill & Air Fryer is more than a grill. It has six cooking functions (Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Reheat, Dehydrate and Grill) and the Digital Cooking Probe precisely monitors your food’s temperature as it cooks and lets you know when it’s ready to remove and rest.

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven: was £349.99, now £299.00 at Ninja (save £50)

This Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven is an Outdoor Electric High-Heat Roaster Oven, Artisan Pizza Oven and BBQ Smoker all in one. This specific deal also includes a free adjustable stand, originally priced at £149.99.

