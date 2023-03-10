Tower vs Ninja: What air fryer brand should I choose?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The air fryer has been with us for well over a decade now and in that time, we’ve seen countless variations on the theme. In fact, take a look at the best air fryer (opens in new tab) models available today and you’ve got all sorts of shapes and sizes on offer. There are plenty of brands to choose from too, with the likes of Tefal, Philips, DeLonghi, Morphy Richards and Russell Hobbs to ponder over.

However, there are two brands that have become the go-to air fryer option for many; Tower and Ninja. Indeed, Tower is currently the leading seller of air fryers in the UK and is a name that has been around for much longer than the air fryer itself. Ninja, meanwhile, has its fingers in lots of kitchen and household gadget pies, but it too has produced some rather nifty air fryers as part of its growing product portfolio.

Tower vs Ninja: what’s the difference?

A closer look at the Tower Vortex 7-in-1 Air Fryer with Steamer (Image credit: Future)

While you might be thinking it’s hard to tell many air fryer models apart, there are plenty of ways you can differentiate between them. The same goes for the various air fryer models sold by Tower and Ninja. Of course, before you start attempting to spot the difference between models, it’s a good idea to get a clear idea of what you want an air fryer for.

If you’ve got a family, you’ll probably want to buy one of the larger air fryer models on the market so that the capacity can meet mealtime needs. Conversely, if you’re a solo eater, or one half of a couple, then a smaller air fryer will easily fit the bill. You’ll also want to consider the specification. After all, if you’re just looking to cook some chips to go with a meal, you’re not really going to want an air fryer with multiple cooking modes.

However, if you’re planning on using an air fryer to supplement or even replace what you’d use a conventional oven and grill arrangement for, an air fryer with multiple features and functions could be the way to go. With energy prices rising, we’re all looking to shave some money of our bills and a decent air fryer with different cooking modes could be the kitchen appliance to help you do it.

In that respect, both Tower and Ninja come out about even, with a range of models to suit all of the requirements outlined above and with prices to match.

Tower vs Ninja: features to expect

Ninja Air Fryer in action (Image credit: Ninja)

Once you’ve got an idea of the capacity and price point for a Tower or Ninja model, you’ll want to drill down into the features you can expect. Generally speaking, the lower the price point, the more likelihood there’ll be of limited features, with temperature and cook times being the most basic controls available on a cheap and cheerful air fryer.

Tower carries some very affordable models with this type of basic functionality, like the Tower T17021 Air Fryer (opens in new tab) for around £50. Ninja still keeps things under £100 with the likes of its Ninja AF100UK (opens in new tab) model, and either will do the trick if you’re only looking to carry out the most basic of air frying tasks. This, invariably, revolves around chips and both these models or variations on the theme are more than capable of producing hot, crunchy fries as and when you need them.

Tower vs Ninja: performance potential

The Tower 10-in-1 Air Fryer Xpress Pro Combo fits a whole chicken! (Image credit: Tower)

Spend a little more, as in £100 or upwards and you’ll get access to a lot more features and functionality on both the Tower and Ninja front. Splashing a little more cash certainly expands the features list, although this can lead you into new appliance territory, where combination cookers and Instant Pots live. A multi-cooker is another great way to go though, especially if you’re looking to cook things like stews, casseroles and other economical meals that can last a few days, or be frozen.

For example, if you want to take things up a notch or two, try the Tower 10-in-1 Air Fryer Xpress Pro Combo (opens in new tab), which is a large, family-friendly combination package that does all sorts. It even has a rotisserie that can handle a whole chicken for roasting. It can’t handle runny stuff though. Alternatively, Ninja has the Ninja Foodi MAX SmartLid OL750UK (opens in new tab), which doesn’t have a rotisserie but is more like one of the best Instant Pot (opens in new tab) combi cookers you can get. Again, both these options are very good, but it also depends on your cooking requirements as to which one is going to be best for your needs.

Tower vs Ninja: which brand should I buy?

(Image credit: Ninja)

After taking a brief whistle-stop tour of what Tower and Ninja have to offer, which air fryer brand should you choose? Personally, I’m a big fan of the combination cookers, which allow you to cook meals with liquids in them, such as curries and casseroles. If you tend to do that quite a lot, then Ninja’s Foodi is hard to beat.

However, being able to cook a whole chicken on a rotisserie in your own kitchen is pretty impressive too, which is why the jumbo-sized Tower 10-in-1 Pro Combo appliance is so popular. If you’re just looking to air fry chips from time to time though, I’d say it’s pretty much neck and neck between the cheaper models at the lower end of the pricing spectrum. If you love tried and trusted brands then Tower is a hard one to beat, but I’ve also got a soft spot for Ninja and their fresh new way of doing things, especially when it comes to design.

Our picks in this guide are all great machines, so ultimately, it’ll have to be your call based on how much you want to spend and what you want to do with your air fryer. Hopefully we’ve given you a nudge in the right direction though.