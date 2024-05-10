My favourite outdoor lights are currently half price on Amazon

If you're like me, you'll be busy getting your garden ready for the summer months. I've already been getting through my gardening jobs for May, but I'm now working on getting my outside dining space prepared for guests. After trawling through many sites to find some good garden deals, I've come across a really good one...

Last summer, WiZ made headlines with the release of its Smart Outdoor String Lights. Known for producing some of the best smart lighting, it was the first time the brand launched an outdoor lighting product. I bought them immediately, and even tested them against Philips Hue's infamous Festavia string lights if you fancied taking a look.

As mentioned, I was on the look out for some impressive deals when I noticed the WiZ Smart Outdoor String Lights had been discounted by nearly 50%. Take a look:

WiZ Colour Connected Outdoor Festoon Lights: was £109.99, now £60.90 at Amazon (save £49)

Create your perfect outdoor light scene by mixing different colours and white light modes to create the perfect light ambience for your perfect garden moments.

To access all the smart features instantly, all you have to do is simply connect the lights to your existing Wi-Fi. You will then be able to control the lights via the WiZ app when you're away from home, as well as set schedules to turn them on and off automatically. Yep, you don't even have to own an extra bridge or hub!

The lights are specially designed for you to enjoy the outdoors, and just need to be plugged in to use. With no complicated wiring, the lights use low voltage technology to prevent electric shocks. The app also allows users to keep a record of their light's energy consumption, or view a weekly or daily report for optimised energy consumption at home.

