Wow! Amazon Fire Stick 4K suddenly drops to just $25 – its lowest-ever price

Amazon's Fire Stick 4K is a great streamer for your TV – and its price has been cut in half to just $25!

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K deal
(Image credit: Amazon / Future)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

Streaming devices always get great Black Friday deal discounts in November – and while Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K initially had just $5 off its list price, that's suddenly been extended to $25, cutting the streaming stick's asking price in half!

It's a great streaming device that supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and standard high dynamic range video. It is, of course, 4K resolution so will output at up to Ultra HD quality too. Check out the great deal below:

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K:   was $49.99

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K:  was $49.99, now $24.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV 4K gives you access to a whole host of streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Max and, of course, Amazon's own Prime Video service. It's super fast and features great wireless internet connectivity for seamless use.

View Deal

Granted, there is the newer Fire TV Stick 4K Max also available, which will cost you more but can't actually do anything different to this 'standard' Stick 4K – the sole difference is the processor, meaning the Max is a little quicker and more fluid when navigating the software. Which is great, for sure, but costs a chunk more too. 

As a way to obtain many of the best streaming services available today I think Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is up there among the best and a no-brainer deal for those who don't have a smart TV, but do have a spare HDMI socket and a decent internet connection. 

I've taken a look at third-party price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel, too, and this confirms that the Fire TV Stick 4K is at its lowest-ever price as part of this deal. The same can be said for the non-4K Fire TV Stick, too, if you don't need the Ultra-HD capability and want to save another $5! Choices, choices...

CATEGORIES
Deals
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸