Wow! Amazon Fire Stick 4K suddenly drops to just $25 – its lowest-ever price

Streaming devices always get great Black Friday deal discounts in November – and while Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K initially had just $5 off its list price, that's suddenly been extended to $25, cutting the streaming stick's asking price in half!

It's a great streaming device that supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and standard high dynamic range video. It is, of course, 4K resolution so will output at up to Ultra HD quality too. Check out the great deal below:

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 , now $24.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV 4K gives you access to a whole host of streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Max and, of course, Amazon's own Prime Video service. It's super fast and features great wireless internet connectivity for seamless use.

Granted, there is the newer Fire TV Stick 4K Max also available, which will cost you more but can't actually do anything different to this 'standard' Stick 4K – the sole difference is the processor, meaning the Max is a little quicker and more fluid when navigating the software. Which is great, for sure, but costs a chunk more too.

As a way to obtain many of the best streaming services available today I think Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is up there among the best and a no-brainer deal for those who don't have a smart TV, but do have a spare HDMI socket and a decent internet connection.

I've taken a look at third-party price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel, too, and this confirms that the Fire TV Stick 4K is at its lowest-ever price as part of this deal. The same can be said for the non-4K Fire TV Stick, too, if you don't need the Ultra-HD capability and want to save another $5! Choices, choices...