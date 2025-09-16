SimpliSafe just made it easier to turn your smoke detectors into smart gadgets – here’s how
Everything you need to know about SimpliSafe’s Smoke & CO Alarm Listener
SimpliSafe has launched its new Smoke & CO Alarm Listener.
Designed for your existing smoke and CO detectors, the SimpliSafe Smoke & CO Alarm Listener connects them to SimpliSafe’s system for better monitoring and alerts.
If you have a pre-existing smoke or CO detector, you probably don’t want to go to the trouble of installing a new device to connect with your smart home gadgets. Well, lucky for you, SimpliSafe has addressed this issue with its new Smoke & CO Alarm Listener.
The SimpliSafe Smoke & CO Alarm Listener is designed to integrate your existing smoke and CO detectors – regardless of brand – with SimpliSafe’s ecosystem for better monitoring, detection and notifications. While you can get smart smoke alarms, this handy new gadget from SimpliSafe means you don’t have to replace your non-smart one to introduce it to your smart home ecosystem.
How the SimpliSafe Smoke & CO Alarm Listener works is it has a built-in microphone that listens for your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors’ sound patterns.
When it detects a noise, the SimpliSafe Smoke & CO Alarm Listener identifies the threat and signals to the SimpliSafe Base Station to send you a notification. It can also trigger a rapid emergency response for any serious threats.
Essentially, the new SimpliSafe Smoke & CO Alarm Listener expands the monitoring coverage of your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, so you’re always in the know about any issues or hazards – rather than just relying on noise, which isn’t helpful if you’re not at home.
The SimpliSafe Smoke & CO Alarm Listener works with UL-certified residential smoke and CO alarms. It’s also quick and easy to install with its wireless set-up, and has a battery life which can last up to three years.
The SimpliSafe Smoke & CO Alarm Listener is available to buy for $44.99 at SimpliSafe. As of writing, pricing and availability hasn’t been confirmed in the UK.
