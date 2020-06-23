Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 benchmarks just broke cover and AMD is in big trouble

Since it was released the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti has ruled the best graphics cards world, with sky high benchmark scores and a bucket of special features like real time ray tracing.

However, its period of dominance is coming to a close, with the much-anticipated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU series slated to launch toward the end of 2020.

And, excitingly for gamers, a 3DMark benchmark score for what is believed to be the GeForce RTX 3080 has just broken cover, and it is god-tier powerful. As reported by Hardware Leaks, the RTX 3080 posted a score of 18,257, which is roughly 30 per cent faster than the RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition.

Now, importantly, the GPU that posted these scores is referred to as "unknown Nvidia Ampere GPU", however one look at the GPU's core speed and memory clock speed, 1,935MHz and 6,000MHz respectively, indicates that this is indeed a member of the incoming GPU family, which will come in three variants.

2nd Gen NVIDIA TITANGA102-400-A1 5376 24GB 17Gbps GeForce RTX 3090 GA102-300-A1 5248 12GB 21Gbps GeForce RTX 3080 GA102-200-Kx-A1 4352 10GB 19GbpsJune 19, 2020

As can be seen from the Tweet above, the RTX 3080 will come in three variants, a top-tier Titan model, a RTX 3080 Ti (or RTX 3090) and a standard RTX 3080. Here's hoping that this leaked benchmark comes from just the standard card, and we can look forward to even crazier graphics performance from this series.

At the time of writing whispers in the graphics card rumour mill point to an official unveiling of the new GeForce RTX lineup of cards in September, with cards being made available to buy shortly afterwards.

Hopefully Nvidia's arch-rival AMD has something special tucked up its sleeve, as if the RTX 3080 series goes unmatched, then the graphics card maker is going to be in for a world of pain, with gamers flocking towards Nvidia's new killer GPUs due to their immense power.