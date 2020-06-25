Apple AirPods put on notice as LG unveils SELF-CLEANING true wireless earbuds

Now this is something to sit up and pay attention to. The Apple AirPods have just got a crazy-advanced new true wireless earbuds rival in the form of the LG Tone Free.

The news, which was released at the official LG website, unveils a pair of true wireless earbuds that are not only technically incredibly well specced, but also that have a clutch feature unmatched by the Apple AirPods.

That clutch feature? Advanced self-cleaning technology, with LG's industry-first UVnano case actively eliminating bacteria and germs on the earbuds as they charge.

That, if effective, is a proper game-changer in this field and will make existing true wireless earbud charging cases, like that which comes with the Apple AirPods, look basic in comparison.

In terms of tech specs, the LG Tone come in two colorways, Sytlish Black and Modern White, and feature audio tuned by Meridian. Headphone Spatial Processing technology powered by Digital Signal Processing recreate realistic soundstages, while vocals are also delivered with pristine clarity, according to LG.

The assault on the Apple AirPods continues with the LG Tone Free's customisable EQ sound settings, again developed by Meridian, with each delivering four unique presets to choose from, including Natural, Bass Boost, Treble Boost and Immersive.

The LG Tone Free also deliver noise isolation technology and, fully charged, the headphones deliver six hours of usage between charges, an the UVnano charging case cable of holding three full charges for a total of 18 hours usage. The LG Tone Free are also rated IPX4 for protection against splashing water, rain and sweat.

Speaking on the announcement of the Tone Free, head of LG's audio and video division, Park Hyung-woo, said that:

“LG has always striven to deliver better sound to more consumers and with our new Tone Free earbuds we are expanding on our successful partnership with Meridian Audio. On top of great sound, Tone Free brings something new to the table that is also very practical.”

Here at T3 we think these new true wireless earphones from LG look properly advanced and provide incredible new competition for Apple's AirPods. Hopefully we will get our hands on a pair soon for review, so be sure to check back into the site shortly for our full opinion.

