Now TV deal delivers 2-for-1 on Sky Cinema and Entertainment passes

Right now Now TV is offering an attractive deal for new customers whereby if you sign up then you bag 2 months for the price of 1 on Sky Cinema and Entertainment channel passes. That means you get full access for two months for only £11.99.

That low price comes courtesy of a half-price 50 per cent price cut, granting you access to, literally, 1000's of new and classic movies or over 300 TV show box sets.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Now TV | 2 months for the price of 1 on Sky Cinema Pass or Entertainment Pass | £11.99 | 50% saving | Available now

If you join Now TV right now then you can bag 2 months of Sky Cinema or Entertainment channels for the price of just 1. That is a straight 50 per cent saving and means that, no matter which pass you choose, you only pay £11.99. Now TV also currently offers a 7-day free trial, too.View Deal

Now TV is, in T3's eyes, one of the absolute best streaming services in terms of breadth of content, so the fact that you can now get access to its two most popular passes with a 50 per cent discount out of the gate is definitely something to consider if you're in the market for a content upgrade.

If you like the idea of Now TV's excellent content offering, but would prefer a full-fat Sky hardware, satellite and streaming package instead, then be sure to check out T3's best Sky TV deals.

Today's best Sky Now TV Smart Box with 4K and Voice Search deals Reduced Price NOW TV 4K Smart Box with 1... Amazon £49.99 £24.85 View NOW TV Smart Box with 4K &... Currys PC World Business £24.98 View NOW TV Smart TV Box, 4K HDR,... John Lewis £24.99 View Now Tv Smart Box With 4K And... very.co.uk £49.99 View Show More Deals