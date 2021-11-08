Nintendo Switch OLED restock: where to buy a console this week

We didn't get a Nintendo Switch OLED restock last week in the USA or UK, but this week is different, this week we're expecting more consoles.

As such, here T3 runs through the state of play with Switch OLED, with info taken from T3's Nintendo Switch OLED stock checker.

Stock has been called to be incoming in both the US and UK this week, and there's now real momentum building behind a huge pre-Black Friday restock.

Check for a Nintendo Switch OLED restock in the USA now:

Walmart

Amazon

Best Buy

GameStop

Target

Check for a Nintendo Switch OLED restock in the UK now:

Very

Smyths Toys

Amazon

Argos

Currys

Nintendo Store

Game

Nintendo Switch OLED restock latest [US]

The big news for this week is that the official Nintendo Store is thought to be about to drop more consoles. This is good news for US gamers as the official store tends to have plenty of bundle options on offer, with great variety in terms of gamers, accessories and add on merch.

Walmart is also tipped to be getting a Nintendo Switch OLED this week, with the retailer going live last week with PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks. Walmart has been staggering its popular product restocks, and also offering up stock in-store. Indeed, many gamers reported last Switch OLED restock of having no luck online but bagging a system in their local bricks and mortar store.

Best Buy and Target are also due Nintendo Switch OLED stock, but what we're hearing is that gamers will have a better chance bagging this next wave of systems in store rather than online. If you live near a store, it looks like it will definitely be worth swinging by this week.

Amazon has a Nintendo Switch OLED restock last week, so we're not expecting any consoles this week. Maybe the week after.

The one place where we won't find Nintendo Switch OLED stock this week is GameStop, which is a shame as the retailer has had some of the most impressive bundles when it has had stock.

Nintendo Switch OLED restock latest [UK]

In the UK Very is currently leading the charge in terms of Nintendo Switch OLED restocks, with the console with Metroid Dread now available to pre-order for delivery on 17 December, 2021.

The price of this bundle is decent, too, ringing in at £349.98, which is very reasonable considering the console's launch price. You're basically getting the new game for £40.

Elsewhere it's pretty slim pickings in terms of UK Nintendo Switch OLED restocks, with it being a month since many had any consoles in stock.

GAME, Amazon, Currys, Argos and more are currently out of stock and we've not had any tip-offs as to if more consoles are coming this week.

As we said, it's been weeks since many retailers had consoles, though, so we could get some surprise drops.