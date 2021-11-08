Nintendo Switch OLED in stock NOW at Very!

Guys, Very has Nintendo Switch OLED in stock right now.

There are two bundles available. One delivers the Nintendo Switch OLED in white along with Metroid Dread, while the other delivers Nintendo Switch OLED along with Pokemon: Shining Pearl and Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond.

Both these console can now be added to a shopping basket at Very, for delivery currently set to be on 17 December 2021. This is 5 weeks from now but, crucially, it is before Christmas.

These are both great bundle deals and are available right now. We advise gamers to shop now to avoid disappointment.

Nintendo Switch OLED + Metroid Dread: £349.98 at Very

Nintendo Switch OLED + Metroid Dread: £349.98 at Very
Get the brand new Switch OLED with brand new Metroid Dread game for a great price. Order now for delivery on December 17, 2021.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch OLED + Pokemon: £399.97 at Very

Nintendo Switch OLED + Pokemon: £399.97 at Very
You can get both Pokemon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond here, along with the Switch OLED, for under £400. For Pokemon lovers it is a dream bundle.

View Deal

As evidenced by T3's Nintendo Switch OLED stock checker, Switch OLED stock is really in short supply right now, making this a great way to ensure you get a console before Christmas.

