Nintendo Switch drops to LOWEST EVER price in early Amazon Black Friday deal

This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the Nintendo Switch (and the cheapest it has ever been at Amazon), making it one of the very finest early Black Friday deals on the market today.

Go to Nintendo Store, Currys, Argos, AO.com, John Lewis or even specialist gaming stores like ShopTo and you can't find a cheaper price on Nintendo Switch right now. That is simply how good this early Amazon Black Friday deal is.

That's because Amazon is undercutting everyone and offering the Nintendo Switch at a price that can't be beat. And that's the sign of a truly great deal to us here at T3. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Image Nintendo Switch | Was: £279.99 | Now: £248 | Saving: £31.99 at Amazon

This is simply the cheapest price that the Nintendo Switch has ever retailed for at Amazon, making it a great deal. A great Christmas gift for gamers and, crucially, in stock and at a great new low price. Available now at Amazon with free delivery. View Deal

This price drop has no-doubt been caused by the arrival of the Nintendo Switch OLED, which offers the same core hardware as the Nintendo Switch but offers a larger OLED screen.

For many, many gamers though, and particularly younger gamers, the Nintendo Switch remains the perfect video game console, capable of running the entire massive library of Nintendo Switch games both on the go in handheld mode, as well as on a TV in docked mode.

Crucially, this early deal has come before any of the anticipated stock shortages this winter holiday sales season, making it a smart buy for someone looking to buy for a gamer this Christmas.

Want to compare the Amazon price to the best on the market? Then check out the deal chart below, which automatically pulls in the cheapest prices from rival retailers.

T3's guides to the Black Friday sales and deals