Muck Boot Company's new tech-packed wellies are all grip, no slip

The Original Muck Boot Company has launched a new high-performance, feature-packed boot that basically looks like the daddy of all wellies. Most of the action is happening around the sole. Welly manufacturers have realised that many people aren't just looking for waterproofing on their boots, but something that's comfortable and suitable for taking on tricky terrain. As a result, some of today's best wellies feature soles more akin to what you'd find on the best hiking boots.

The headline feature of the Apex Pro boots is that they feature Vibram’s newest Arctic Grip A.T., a material that has developed especially to deliver advanced grip in cold weather – helping you keep your footing on wet ice in particular, but in general on any cold or snowy surfaces. This is combined with something called 'Traction Lug technology', to boost grip even further.

Above that you've got a lightweight EVA midsole, followed by a dual-density footbed with memory foam cushioning to keep you comfy all day. The Original Muck Boot Company has also added an anti-microbial footbed insert with odour control and moisture management treatments.

(Image credit: Muck Boot Company)

On the top half, the 4mm Neoprene bootie has been reinforced with ergonomically positioned vulcanized rubber to deliver extra protection where it's needed. A breathable mesh lining stops your calves getting sweaty, and there's that all-important pull tab to help you get them on and off easily. Oh, and they're 100% waterproof, of course, too.

The Apex Pro has officially launched, with an RRP of £210 / $200, but the bad news is that stock delays mean you can't actually get your hands on a pair just yet.