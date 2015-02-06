Man City first to shove the Premier League onto your wrist

Manchester City Football Club has just launched its new match day app for smartwatches, which will keep you up to date with all the important information on match day, including team sheet announcements, goals, penalties and other essential facts.

If you can't make it to the match, but you do have an Android Wear-compatible smartwatch or other wearable device, then you can get all the information as if a tiny John Motson was strapped to your wrist.

The CityMatchday Wear app will debut at Manchester City's Barclays Premier League match against Hull City on Saturday 7 February.

Diego Gigliani, Director of Media and Fan Relationship Management at Manchester City FC, said “with millions of City fans worldwide, many won't be able to watch all our matches live, whether in the stadium or on TV.

"For those fans who want to keep up with all the action but are unable to watch the game, having CityMatchday Wear on their Android watches will allow them to go about their busy days while receiving key updates related to our matches as they happen.”

You can download the CityMatchday for your Android wearable or Android smartphone from the Google Play store.

Wonderful technology for the beautiful game

If you think football is just about seeing how many times a group of people can kick a ball into a net then you're wrong. It's also about drinking heavily and waving scarves about. Oh, and there's some pretty cool technology to make watching and playing football better than ever.

GoalControl goal line technology

Football supporters aren't the only people in the stadium with fancy smartwatches. After Frank Lampard's disallowed goal in the 2010 World Cup caused much dismay and rending of garments, FIFA has introduced GoalControl's camera-based goal line technology.

Seven cameras pointed at each goal record at 500fps (frames per second) and transmit the results to 15 computers. This information is then sent encrypted to the referee's smart watch, informing them if the ball crossed the line.

FIFA and Sony teamed up to help fans who couldn't make it to last year's World Cup get as close an experience as possible with the tournament being the first to be broadcast live in super-high resolution 4K.

Rather than trekking to Brazil, fans could seek out a 4K display (many of which were put up publicly) and watch the games in stunning clarity. Well, until the beer kicked in.

Robot fans

This technology is a must for any of the rather rubbish teams out there. Don't be put off if your side of the stadium is looking a little sparse due to a lack of supporters. Just fill the stalls with robot fans that can cheer, chant and perform the Mexican wave. The passion of human fans might not be there, but the danger of the robots rising up and enslaving their puny human team if they lose could be all the encouragement you need to kick that ball into a net.