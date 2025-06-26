This Apple deal is super rare – and it's for a must-have tech travel accessory

When you're tallying up must-have gadgets for any techy traveller, an Apple AirTag simply has to be on the list – this handy little tracker is the perfect way for any Apple device owner to keep track of where their belongings are.

The trackers are pretty rarely discounted, but Amazon currently has a healthy deal on them through its UK store, which means this is the perfect time to pick one up before you head off on a summer holiday (or to Glastonbury!).

Apple AirTag: was £35 now £26.60 at Amazon A 24% discount knocks the AirTag down close to its lowest ever price – and that discount is mirrored across different bundles, so you can get the exact same saving if you want more than one AirTag.

I picked up an AirTag for the first time earlier this year, to keep track of my FujiFilm X100V, the most expensive camera I've ever bought, and while I don't think about it very often, it's a great little reassurance when I check luggage on a longer journey.

I can check its location in real time anytime I like, and with the sheer number of Apple devices for it to bounce off as it moves around, I've found that its location has always been pin-drop accurate, which is even better. It's also small enough to be really easy to hid in pockets or bags, and has super-long battery life that you can rejuvenate with widely-available batteries for a pittance.

That's a great package that has made it basically the best tracker on the market, so anytime there's a discount on it, you should probably check it out. Get one now and you're extremely unlikely to regret it.