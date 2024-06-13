L'Oréal reveals five major beauty tech innovations at VivaTech 2024

Taking place at the end of last month, Vivatech 2024 was the only place to be for tech lovers worldwide. The conference saw manufacturers and startups flee to Paris to display the latest gadgets and gizmos, and we were lucky enough to be right in the middle of it.

Saying that, there was one brand that took centre stage throughout the four day event. After teasing a number of products over the last few months, L’Oréal took the opportunity to reveal five major consumer beauty tech innovations. They include a portfolio of cutting-edge skin and hair tools, including a GenAI-powered personal beauty assistant.

The innovations have confirmed the exciting future of the beauty tech industry, and L'Oréal's commitment to taking the lead.

1. L'oréal Airlight Pro

(Image credit: L’Oréal)

After its release at CES 2024, attendees were able to see the L’Oréal AirLight Pro up close for the first time. The hairdryer is made for both beauty professionals and consumers at home, combining infrared light with high-speed wind to efficiently dry hair.

Developed in partnership with Zuvi, the AirLight Pro is able to style multiple hair types. It also uses up to 31% less energy consumption than some of the best hair dryers on the market.

2. Kiehl’s Derma-Reader

(Image credit: L’Oréal)

Kiehl’s Derma-Reader evaluates customers’ skin using clinical imaging technology, measuring over 11 skin attributes both on and below the skin surface. It will be a complimentary in-store service that takes pictures of the face using a tri-polar light technology, resulting in a high-resolution diagnosis.

Based on the customer’s results, a Kiehl’s Skin Pro can recommend appropriate ingredients and lifestyle tips in addition to a targeted routine to add into the customer’s daily skincare routine.

3. Lancôme Renergie Nano-Resurfacer

(Image credit: Lancôme)

The Lancôme Renergie Nano-Resurfacer is a beauty device that's been specifically developed to boost cosmetic penetration into stratum corneum and amplify product performance.

The device is powered by breakthrough patented nanochip technology made of more than 400 ultra-precise nano-tips for clinically tested results at home. It's also designed to invigorate skin cell regeneration and decrease the appearance of fine lines.

4. L’Oréal Paris Beauty Genius

(Image credit: L’Oréal)

L’Oréal Paris Beauty Genius is a Gen AI-powered, all-in-one personal beauty assistant that offers personalised diagnostics and recommendations. This includes suggestions for over 750 skincare, makeup and hair colour L’Oréal Paris products, and personalised education curated from social media and brand platforms.

5. L’Oréal Professionnel My Hair [iD] Hair Reader

(Image credit: L’Oréal / Ben Hoffman)

L’Oréal Professionnel My Hair [iD] Hair Reader is a unique hair colour analyser that uses ultra-precise optics to analyse hair health and measure hair colour, offering consumers the right hair color every single time.

The design is sleek, ergonomic and user-friendly with just one button for easy use. It encapsulates a very highly precise optics system in the head of the device while still providing a cordless, hand fitting and well-balanced product.

Check out T3's top tech from Vivatech 2024 to find out more.