Amazon Prime Day deal: LG G8 ThinQ price gets slashed by $350!

The Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale is heading into the final straight now, but the deals on offer remain Black Friday-level brilliant. Case in point - this ludicrous cost carve on the stylish and powerful LG G8 ThinQ flagship smartphone.

The LG G8 ThinQ, a phone that T3 referred to as "a screen and sound superstar" in our in-depth review, is currently discounted by an astounding $350 on Amazon US, with the flagship handset literally hacked down price wise and, even better, offered with totally free shipping, too.

Check out the full details of this brilliant phone deal below:

LG G8 ThinQ | was $849.99 | now $499.99 at Amazon

Holy moly! Now this is discount that phone enthusiasts are going to love. That's because the rapid and powerful LG G8 ThinQ flagship smartphone has just had a massive $350 carved off its cost in the Amazon Prime Day 2019 sales. This phone is loaded with a state-of-the-art Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, a 6.1-inch QHD+ OLED display, as well as 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, for only $499.99 rather than $849.99. That's a spec and price that crushes basically everything else on the market today. Oh, and there is totally free delivery on this cracking deal, too.View Deal

In our LG G8 ThinQ review, we praised its excellent screen and audio playback, as well as its long-lasting battery life and slick and speedy OS, before concluding that "if you can find it at a good price, it's certainly worth considering for your next upgrade". And, well, here it is not just at a good price, but at a truly fantastic price. A great Amazon Prime Day deal and one that will naturally go very quickly.

For even more great phone deals be sure to check out T3's authoritative best phone deals for Amazon Prime Day guide, as well as best Android phones, best cheap phones, and best smartphones buying guides.

