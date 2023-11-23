Lego Star Wars AT-TE Walker suddenly at lowest-ever price – and I want one

Pew pew! I do love Lego because it allows you to be a big kid. Although, having built a set the other week, it made me realise my hand dexterity is possibly worse than that of a child. But that's not going to stop me from buying more, especially when the best Black Friday deals are serving up best-buys like this Lego Star Wars AT-TE Walker deal!

This is one of the best Amazon Black Friday Week deals, which is actually a Lightning Deal promotion, meaning when they're gone they're gone. I've caught this deal early, though, as at the time of writing it's 0% claimed (I may put a change to that imminently). And with 30% off the top-end price, this Lego Star Wars kit is a Force to be reckoned with...

Lego Star Wars AT-TE Walker: was £199.99 , now £83.53 at Amazon Lego model number 75337 comes with 1082 pieces all in all, so it'll take a good number of hours to build. The AT-TE Walker's details are very close to the Star Wars original and I love the Lego Minifigs – which you can even position in one of two openable compartments. Designed for ages 9+, if you're 30 years over that threshold that's still just fine.

The whole Black Friday shenanigans is an interesting event to follow – and, believe me, I've done it for years now – and Lego in particular is one to not jump on the wagon too early. Indeed, the best Lego deals currently have a countdown timer on the official Lego site, so expect additional sets to get price cuts from Friday 24 November – that's actual Black Friday!

There have also been some other great Lego Black Friday deals already, although the favourite of T3's News Editor, a Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon, is a whole lot pricier – but still a big-discount deal well worth checking out. There are smaller and much more affordable sets at the opposite end of the scale, though, if you check out the best John Lewis Black Friday sales, for example, there are options from that retailer.