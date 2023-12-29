John Lewis New Year's sale is live – the best deals T3's expert team recommends

As 2023 comes to a close and we can reminisce about 'that Christmas advert' from John Lewis – a year-on-year classic – now it's the turn of Boxing Day sales turning into New Year's sales to see in 2024. John Lewis has hundreds of discounts across a wide range of products – from tech to home to fitness. You'll find premium brands alongside offers from its own brand products, so take your pick.

But you needn't sift through the whole lot, as T3's expert team is here and we've combined our decades of expertise across those core retail areas – we review hundreds of products each year, as per our How We Test page – to bring you the very best John Lewis deals for 2024. So strap in and let's get New Year's shopping...

Samsung Galaxy Watch6: was £289 , now £219 at John Lewis The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 is now £70 off at John Lewis. This smartwatch deal is on the 40mm watch in Aluminium with Silicone Strap and Gold.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): was £99 , now £59.99 at John Lewis T3's Tech Editor has been using Ring doorbells for years, having hard-wired a product to avert any battery-changing, and has found it a game-changer for deliveries to the front door (there's a lot of parcels coming and going in this job!). This half-price deal is a no-brainer if you've been considering the doorbell upgrade.

Google Pixel Watch: was £279 , now £199 at John Lewis The Google Pixel Watch is now under £200, thanks to this £80 price cut. This smartwatch has plenty of Google features like Google Assistant, Google Maps, Gmail and Fitbit tracking. Comes in multiple colours.

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer: was £269 , now £219.99 at John Lewis T3's Home Editor loves an air fryer and this one is the mother of them all. Its giant 10.4-litre capacity features two separate compartments for big meals and caters for those who require different temperatures and timings. You might never use your oven again – especially at this price! – and are probably now wondering why you didn't buy one, y'know, before Christmas Day.