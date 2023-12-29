John Lewis New Year's sale is live – the best deals T3's expert team recommends

John Lewis' sale is now live for New Year – our team of experts has selected the very best deals available for 2024

Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published
Contributions from
Bethan Girdler-Maslen, Rik Henderson, Matt Kollat

As 2023 comes to a close and we can reminisce about 'that Christmas advert' from John Lewis – a year-on-year classic – now it's the turn of Boxing Day sales turning into New Year's sales to see in 2024. John Lewis has hundreds of discounts across a wide range of products – from tech to home to fitness. You'll find premium brands alongside offers from its own brand products, so take your pick.

But you needn't sift through the whole lot, as T3's expert team is here and we've combined our decades of expertise across those core retail areas – we review hundreds of products each year, as per our How We Test page – to bring you the very best John Lewis deals for 2024. So strap in and let's get New Year's shopping...

Samsung Galaxy Watch6: was £289now £219 at John Lewis

Samsung Galaxy Watch6: was £289, now £219 at John Lewis

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 is now £70 off at John Lewis. This smartwatch deal is on the 40mm watch in Aluminium with Silicone Strap and Gold.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen):was £99now £59.99 at John Lewis&nbsp;

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): was £99, now £59.99 at John Lewis 

T3's Tech Editor has been using Ring doorbells for years, having hard-wired a product to avert any battery-changing, and has found it a game-changer for deliveries to the front door (there's a lot of parcels coming and going in this job!). This half-price deal is a no-brainer if you've been considering the doorbell upgrade.

View Deal
Google Pixel Watch: was £279now £199 at John Lewis

Google Pixel Watch: was £279, now £199 at John Lewis

The Google Pixel Watch is now under £200, thanks to this £80 price cut. This smartwatch has plenty of Google features like Google Assistant, Google Maps, Gmail and Fitbit tracking. Comes in multiple colours.

View Deal
Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer: was £269now £219.99 at John Lewis

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer: was £269, now £219.99 at John Lewis

T3's Home Editor loves an air fryer and this one is the mother of them all. Its giant 10.4-litre capacity features two separate compartments for big meals and caters for those who require different temperatures and timings. You might never use your oven again – especially at this price! – and are probably now wondering why you didn't buy one, y'know, before Christmas Day. 

View Deal
Google Pixel 7a:was £449now £379 at John Lewis

Google Pixel 7a: was £449, now £379 at John Lewis

"Affordable Android doesn't get better than this" says T3's review of the Pixel 7a. It's got the power, the cameras and the looks to impress - especially in one of its brighter colourways. T3's Staff Writer went on to write about why the Pixel 7a was his 'obsession', so it's a much-loved mid-level Android handset among the team that's well worth buying. 

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 15in (M2):was £1399now £1269 at John Lewis

Apple MacBook Air 15in (M2): was £1399, now £1269 at John Lewis
For a large group of people, their laptops have to be MacBooks, and this is a brilliant choice of MacBook. This 2023 model comes with a super speedy M2 processor and the trademark supersleek MacBook Air look.  

View Deal
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

With contributions from
Latest
