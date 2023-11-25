5 great Black Friday Lego deals to buy this weekend

Brick Friday is where the deals are and these our our top picks

Lego deals
It doesn't matter how old you are, Lego holds a certain fascination. In fact, thanks to the expansion into adult and creator sets there's a Lego set for just about everyone. Though once limited to the imaginary Lego universe, a revamp saw collaborations with Star Wars, Disney and more, that giave it a whole new audience. 

Today Lego stores are as much for the adults as they are for the kids, with retro game consoles, cars and city scapes all delivered in thousands of small plastic bricks. For that reason, Lego makes a great gift this time of year and luckily there are some great deals to be had too. 

The list prices on some kits can be a little eye-watering but over Black Friday and Cyber Monday you can find some great deals that justify spending on these construction delights – whether it's for yourself or as a gift. 

We've scoured the virtual isles of the online stores to find the best Lego sets at the best prices, and this is what we found.  

T3's top Lego deals

Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Fighter vs Tie Interceptor:  now £60 at Argos

Save £30 – This Mandalorian Lego kit gives you two crafts to build plus four figures.

Atari 2600:  now £146.99 at Lego

Save 30% – This classic retro gaming console is constructed in 2532 pieces and is a must for those that remember those old Space Invader and Pac-Man games.

LEGO Peugeot 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar:  now £99.99 at Amazon

Save 45% – This Peugeot Lego technic car looks incredible and with 1,775 pieces, it will be lots of fun to build too.

Lego Fender Stratocaster:  now £89.23 at Amazon

Save 15% – Guitar fans will love this Fender Strat and Amp model. There's even a choice of two body colours.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle:  now £94.99 at Amazon

Save 37% – Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is a big part of the Harry Potter books and films and this Lego model is a great present for any Potter fan.

LEGO Icons The Friends Apartments Set: was £160

Get 20% off the LEGO Icons The Friends Apartments Set in the Black Friday sale. The set for adults features Monica and Rachel's apartment and Joey and Chandler's apartment with the adjoining hallway from the TV show.

LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Collector Series Set: was £735

Get 20% off the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Collector Series Set in the early Black Friday sale. It features amazing external and internal detailing and is made up of 7,541 pieces.

LEGO Star Wars Republic Gunship: was £345

Get 20% off the LEGO Star Wars Republic Gunship in the early Black Friday sale. This ultimate collector series version of the Republic Gunship from Star Wars: The Clone Wars is fun to build and display in your home.

Lego Lord of the Rings Rivendell:  now £389.98 at Amazon

Save £40 – The Lord of the Rings Rivendell is an incredibly detailed 6167-piece set, complete with 15 figures including all the main characters.

