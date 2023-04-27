Leaked Google Pixel 7a spec sheet suggests some key upgrades are coming

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Google Pixel 6a is unquestionably one of the best cheap phones on the market right now. With a modest but capable spec sheet, it offers an entry into the Pixel ecosystem without needing to shell out for the top end Google Pixel 7 or Google Pixel 7 Pro.

It's successor, the Google Pixel 7a, is rumoured to be launching at Google I/O, and should offer some welcome upgrades. That's according to a newly leaked full spec sheet.

The information comes from Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab), a well-regarded tipster with a particular history for full spec sheet leaks. And it shows off some nifty upgrades, which should make the Pixel 7a an even more attractive prospect than its predecessor.

Some of the specs had previously been rumoured. For example, we'd heard about a sizable camera upgrade, which should see a dual rear-camera array sporting a 64MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide. The display is also said to be an FHD+ OLED panel, with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Elsewhere, Face Unlock capabilities look set to join the fray, while the Tensor G2 chip found in Google's premium handsets will power things. Still, there are a couple of new things on this list.

First, we see a RAM boost. The Pixel 6a was only packing 6GB of RAM, where the Pixel 7a is listed with 8GB. It's not a world-beating change, but that should offer a little more horsepower when running multiple apps.

There's also a slight boost to charging, with 20W wired charging listed. The previous model was only capable of 18W wired charging. Again, it's nothing headline-worthy, but it should make topping up a bit snappier. Wireless charging is also said to be included, though there's no information about speeds for this.

The battery is listed at 4,400mAh. On the Pixel 6a, typical capacity was rated at 4,410mAh, though that's likely to be a rounding error more than anything else.

Overall, this looks like a decent boost to a great value handset. A handful of minor changes that should gently increase the usability of the phone is still a great upgrade, and should add up to a top value package.