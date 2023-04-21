The Google Pixel 7a could get one massive usability upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Google I/O event is just a few weeks away, and many are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the companies' new budget option, the Google Pixel 7a. It's predecessor, the Google Pixel 6a, is widely regarded as one of the best cheap phones on the market right now, so expectations are high.

Now, popular tech tipster, SnoopyTech (opens in new tab), has shared images of the Pixel 7a – and it shows one big upgrade coming to the handset. Shots of the menu screen on the handset show options for Face Unlock. That's a massive upgrade.

The Pixel 6a was only unlockable with an under-display fingerprint sensor. For some, that's still a preferred option, but others will love the prospect of facial recognition, which tends to be a more seamless experience.

Elsewhere, the Pixel 7a is rumoured to feature a host of upgrades over the previous generation. A camera upgrade is reportedly in the works, with a 64MP main sensor and a 13MP ultrawide unit on the rear. There's also suggestions that wireless charging will feature, while a new 90Hz display should offer a smoother viewing experience.

We've also seen a host of leaked colour options. Alongside the standard fare White and Black, there's a rather fetching Blue option. We've also seen a Coral option, which is rumoured to be a Google Store exclusive.

Personally, I'm really excited by this handset. Despite being a budget option, Google seems to be packing some really great tech into the Pixel 7a. Getting the same Tensor G2 chipset found in their flagship Google Pixel 7 Pro, with a camera array that outstrips the Google Pixel 7 in terms of raw megapixels proves that this isn't just a stunted variation.

There's only a few weeks to go before this is unveiled – alongside other rumoured goodies like the Google Pixel Fold. I doubt this will be the last leak we see, either, so keep your eyes peeled for more as the event draws nearer.