Last-minute Father's Day Fitbit deal sees top-rated fitness tracker fall to new low price

Father's Day is literally around the corner and if you're still scrambling around for last-minute gift ideas (like most people) then you’re not alone. If you have a fitness-obsessed father though (or at least one who tries and acts like they are) then we’ve found a great gift from Fitbit for them, as right now the brand's best fitness tracker – the Charge 6 – is on sale for £119.99.

We were (and still are) big fans of its predecessor, the Charge 5, however, the Charge 6 boasts plenty of new and improved capabilities, making it Fitbit’s best fitness tracker yet. It can track your heart rate (which Fitbit says is 60% more accurate), monitor sleep, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), skin temperature, breathing rate, stress levels, and more. But, you also have access to Google features, including Google Maps and Wallet, and YouTube Music.

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99, now £119.99 Save £20 on the Fitbit Charge 6, number one fitness tracker from Fitbit that can monitor stress levels, to heart rate, has over access to over 40 workout modes and built-in Google apps.

You can also receive texts, calls, and app notifications straight to your wrist, so you don't need to worry about missing communications mid-workout. Speaking of workouts, with the Charge 6 you'll also get access to over 40 different exercise modes, including cycling, yoga, weight training, and more.

In hindsight £20 may not be the biggest saving in the world, but it certainly helps and makes this top fitness tracker even more appealing than it already was. This deal is part of Fitbit's Father's Day promo though, so you've only got until 18th June to take advantage, so be quick before it's gone!