Garmin's beginner-friendly rugged outdoor watch falls to a tantalisingly low price at Amazon

The Instinct has always been Garmin's more affordable rugged watch, at least compared to the Fenix or Enduro series. Lately, though, thanks to premium features such as AMOLED screen, the Instinct has gone up in price. Do you prefer a simpler, more down-to-earth durable smartwatch? I've got good news for you!

The Instinct E, the 'essential' version of the latest Instinct iteration, has just dropped to its lwest ever price, selling for only £217.56 in everyone's favourite black colourway. That's more £40 off the already affordable wearable! Get yours while the deal is still on – I don't expect it to linger around for too long.

Garmin Instinct E: was £259.99 now £217.56 at Amazon The Garmin Instinct E packs rugged reliability into a smaller, lightweight design. With essential health tracking, multi-GNSS navigation, and epic 16-day battery life, it’s built for adventure without the bulk or price tag. Tough, no-fuss, and ready for anything, it’s classic Instinct, streamlined for everyday explorers.

If you love the idea of a tough outdoor watch but don’t want the bulk or complexity of a full-spec adventure wearable, the Garmin Instinct E could be exactly what you’re looking for. Designed to deliver the essential features you actually need, the Instinct E balances durability, simplicity, and price better than almost any other Garmin watch.

It still has the rugged build and 10 ATM water resistance you’d expect from an Instinct. You get reliable multi-GNSS positioning (a standard from Garmin's wearables), a built-in compass, and an altimeter to keep your adventures on track.

Plus, Garmin’s health and fitness tracking suite is on board: heart rate monitoring, stress tracking, sleep insights, and VO2 Max estimation. All this is presented on a crisp, easy-to-read monochrome display that thrives in bright sunlight and doesn’t drain your battery; expect up to 16 days between charges.

The Instinct E is ideal for anyone who values function over flash. Whether you're a weekend hiker, a casual runner, or just someone who needs a watch that can survive more than a coffee shop visit, this is the smartwatch for you. It’s simple, reliable, and tough: no distractions, just performance where it counts.