It's-a me, Casio! Limited edition Super Mario Bros x G-Shock watch released

If I told you I'd built a game where a pair of plumber brothers fought mushrooms on their way to rescue a princess, you may just start reaching for a straitjacket. But that's exactly what Shigeru Miyamoto did in the early 80's. The result? Super Mario Bros.

It's one of the most iconic brands of all time. The Super Mario Movie is set to hit screens next year, while video games like Super Mario Odyssey have been a hit with Nintendo Switch owners. It's even penetrated the world of luxury watches, with the TAG Heuer x Super Mario Connected smartwatch and the TAG Heuer x Super Mario Formula 1 chronograph.

Now, it's the turn of the timeless Casio G-Shock. The classic DW-5600 architecture forms the base here. Renowned for its ruggedness and dependability, the DW-5600 is treated to Mario's instantly recognisable red hue on the bezel, with the blue inner ring that matches the sky from the game.

The strap features multiple 8-bit representations of Mario himself, atop a beige-green backdrop. It's gauche, and, really, I'd have preferred to see a red or blue solid strap option. In fairness, though, few will be buying this for it's fashion credentials.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Casio ) (Image credit: Casio ) (Image credit: Casio )

Elsewhere, all of the classic G-Shock features are present and correct. The famous shock resistant design will also give you 200 meters of water resistance, an electro luminescent backlight, an alarm function, a stopwatch, a countdown timer and the ability to use 12 or 24 hour time formats.

When using that backlight, a ghostly 8-bit Mario figure can be seen in the background (pictured above). Combined with the Koopa Troopa shell on the base of the display, this lines up to recreate the iconic move from the game. In practice, this might make it tougher to read in the dark, though it's hardly likely to put off potential buyers.

The Casio G-Shock x Super Mario Bros watch will be available through the G-Shock website, and in their London Carnaby Street store from Tuesday 8th November, and will set you back £129.