I'm a skincare expert and these are the 5 products I've bought in the Prime Day sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I absolutely love the feeling of having a freshly stocked skincare cupboard. I try and replenish mine every few months, and whilst there are products I run out of quicker than others, I generally tend to stick to this. As I've covered skincare for a while now, I've been lucky enough to find products that work well for my skin and avoided the ones that haven't. Don't get wrong, it took quite a while (especially when finding the best moisturiser) but I managed to get there eventually!

If you didn't know already, Amazon Prime Day is actually taking place all of today and tomorrow. Whilst I've been keeping an eye on all of the Best Prime Day Beauty and Grooming deals, the skincare deals have really surprised me this time around. Not only are there a variety of different products, there are discounts applied to a wide range of brands. It's also great to see such a range of luxury brands as well as budget brands, meaning there's options for everyone.

As I was so impressed, I knew I had to share with you my top buys from this Prime Day sale. I purchased all of these this morning and they're still available, so make sure you get buying if you don't want to miss out.

However, before you find out, make sure you check out these 5 skincare swaps you need to make for autumn/winter. You might learn something new!

Emma Hardie Purifying Pink Clay Detox Mask (50ml)

I was luckily given the Emma Hardie Purifying Pink Clay Detox Mask for Christmas last year and was devastated when it ran out. As it's on the pricier side, it hasn't been something I've repurchased, msotly because I wasn't using it as an essential step in my skincare routine. However, as soon as I saw it was reduced to £25 for Amazon Prime Day, I added it to my basket immediately.

It's a gorgeous mask that really makes your skin feel soft and clean after using it. It should be used by smoothing a thin layer over the skin, being careful to avoid the eye area. It should then be left for 10-15 minutes and removed using the EH Cloth soaked in warm water. I love the fact that the cloth is included, and I'm so excited to start using it again!

Emma Hardie Purifying Pink Clay Detox Mask (50ml): was £40.00 , now £25.13 at Amazon (save £15)

Skin in need of a detox? Bring life back to stressed, congested skin with this deeply cleansing and purifying pink clay mask that gently exfoliates, refines the pores, reduces redness and improves the skin’s natural moistures levels.

Today's best Emma Hardie Purifying Pink Clay Detox Mask deals $34.99 View $51 View

Cerave Resurfacing Retinol Serum (30ml)

This is an absolute must have for me and I use it daily, meaning I get through quite a lot of bottles. I don't normally mind spending £20 each time I purchase it, especially as I know it works really well for me. However, £13 is a much more attractive price point, so I bought two of them so I could stock up a little.

It should be used daily and applied evenly across the face after cleansing. However, remember to apply a sunscreen on top as there is so SPF included. Read our piece on 5 reasons why you should use sunscreen daily for healthier skin to find out more!

Cerave Resurfacing Retinol Serum (30ml): was £21.00 , now £13.00 at Amazon (save £8)

Developed with dermatologists, Cerave resurfacing retinol serum with encapsulated retinol and liquorice root extract, works to reduce the appearance of post-acne marks by exfoliating & brightening the skin. With 3 essential ceramides, this serum tackles discolouration while protecting the skin’s natural barrier. Cerave's patented MVE Technology locks in moisture to provide continuous hydration for 24 hours.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water (700ml)

If you don't use Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water, then what are you even doing with your life. It's honestly the best (and quickest) way to remove any grub and make up from your face, and it leaves no residue behind at all. I use it probably a twice a day but a bottle lasts a while, so I actually don't find myself purchasing it too often. There are lots of different varieties of it but I find that the original option works the best at removing make up.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water (700ml): was £9.99 , now £4.44 at Amazon (save £5)

You really can't go wrong with a bottle of Garnier Micellar Water. It's perfect for cleansing skin of dirt, oil, SPF, pollution and dead skin cells that collect throughout the day. The gentle micelle technology helps remove up to 100% of makeup and impurities in just 1 easy step.

Today's best Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water and Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water deals No price information Check Amazon

Dots for Spots Acne Patches

This is the only product on this list that I haven't tried before, but I knew I had to as soon as I saw them. I've heard really great things about these acne patches, and whilst I don't struggle with acne myself, there's nothing worse than an unexpected spot popping up on the morning of an event. I'm really looking forward to giving these a go!

Dots for Spots Acne Patches: was £6.99 , now £4.99 at Amazon (save £2)

Dots for Spots pimple patches act as a protective cover to prevent picking, touching or popping, while also working to minimise the appearance of redness and active breakouts. For best results, wear for 6+ hours, or simply leave on overnight. You can tell the pimple patch is ready to be removed when the translucent centre has turned opaque white.

The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Cream (15 ml)

Another firm favourite of mine is the INKEY List Caffeine Eye Cream. It's extremely affordable and even cheaper in today's Amazon Prime Day sale. Whilst the caffeine is meant to act as a wake-up call for your eyes, you can use it in the evenings as well as the mornings.

After cleansing, I just squeeze a pea-sized amount onto the tip of my finger and then gently pat around the contours of my eyes. It works really well and I always notice that my eyes look brighter after using it!

The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Cream (15 ml): was £9.99 , now £5.57 at Amazon (save £4)

This hydrating and lightweight under-eye cream helps to reduce the appearance of puffiness, dark circles and fine lines. This cream works wonders for the under-eye area, helping to reduce the appearance of puffiness and dark circles. As caffeine is a diuretic it can help to relieve water retention, a major cause of puffiness under the eyes. The added Matrixyl 3000 peptide can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and the smooth texture provides a perfect canvas for make-up.

Today's best The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream deals $10.99 View $10.99 View

Interested in more? Check out the latest skincare tend, Skin Streaming, and how it can work for you. I love it!