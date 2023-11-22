I love board games – these are the 5 best Black Friday deals

If there's one thing after Christmas lunch or dinner that's bound to elicit a groan from everyone it's whoever suggests a game of Monopoly. What's so fun about paying rent?

No more. This year, try something new and discover a new family tradition or establish a new favourite for game night with your friends. Black Friday is a great time to take a risk and get that game you've always wanted or something that sounds irresistible. Here are the 5 best board game deals from around the internet this Black Friday. Some are more serious than others, but all are better than Monopoly!

The 5 best Black Friday board game deals

Catan: was £49.99 now £31.99 at Amazon

A bonafide classic in its own right, Catan is the original resource allocation game. If you're looking for something to wean family members off of Monopoly and Cluedo, this is a fantastic place to start.

Exploding Kittens: was £19.99 now £11.49 at Amazon

An absurdly popular card game for 2-5 players with several expansions, Exploding Kittens is super easy to learn and quick to play. All you have to do is avoid exploding! How hard could it be? This is a great game for parties and quick rounds between more serious games.

Poetry for Neanderthals: was £19.99 now 14.99 at Waterstones

A hilarious variant on Taboo, in this caveman themed variant you can only use words with a single syllable. Break the rules and you'll lose, oh and get thwacked with an (inflatable) club by the other team.



Herd Mentality: was £24.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

A beautifully simple game that's amazing for big groups. Much like Family Fortunes simply say the most popular answer to score points, but watch out for the pig cow!