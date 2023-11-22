I love board games – these are the 5 best Black Friday deals

If there's one thing after Christmas lunch or dinner that's bound to elicit a groan from everyone it's whoever suggests a game of Monopoly. What's so fun about paying rent?
No more. This year, try something new and discover a new family tradition or establish a new favourite for game night with your friends. Black Friday is a great time to take a risk and get that game you've always wanted or something that sounds irresistible. Here are the 5 best board game deals from around the internet this Black Friday. Some are more serious than others, but all are better than Monopoly!
The 5 best Black Friday board game deals
Catan: was £49.99 now £31.99 at Amazon
A bonafide classic in its own right, Catan is the original resource allocation game. If you're looking for something to wean family members off of Monopoly and Cluedo, this is a fantastic place to start.
Exploding Kittens: was £19.99 now £11.49 at Amazon
An absurdly popular card game for 2-5 players with several expansions, Exploding Kittens is super easy to learn and quick to play. All you have to do is avoid exploding! How hard could it be? This is a great game for parties and quick rounds between more serious games.
Poetry for Neanderthals: was £19.99 now 14.99 at Waterstones
A hilarious variant on Taboo, in this caveman themed variant you can only use words with a single syllable. Break the rules and you'll lose, oh and get thwacked with an (inflatable) club by the other team.
Herd Mentality: was £24.99 now £17.99 at Amazon
A beautifully simple game that's amazing for big groups. Much like Family Fortunes simply say the most popular answer to score points, but watch out for the pig cow!
Avalon Hill Betrayal Legacy: was £70.99 now £47.39 at Zatu
A brilliant game in its own right, this is the legacy version of Betrayal, which means your decisions have an impact on future plays and there's an overarching story between them. One for the serious board gamers.